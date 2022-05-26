DAY CARE CAN POSE A PROBLEM FOR THE FORMATION OF THE CHARACTER OF THE VERY YOUNG IF THE ABSENCE TO PARENTAL GUIDANCE/AFFECTION IS SIGNIFICANT

Save draftPreviewPublish

﻿

SEARCH

Flashback – Rush’s Question: “How many Mass Shooters went to Day Care?” is Answered by Fr. Ripperger

May 25, 2022

On November 7, 2017, Rush Limbaugh on his show, mentioning the research of psychoanalyst and researcher Erica Komisar into the negative psychological effects of day care, asked the question:



“How many mass shooters went to day care?”



Scholar and author Fr. Chad Ripperger, P.hD., who wrote “Introduction to the Science of Mental Health” answered Limbaugh’s question:



“I am waiting for her [,a psychological expert,] to actually write the article…. because she is a phenomenal psychologist and a fantastic researcher. She was noticing all these people mowing these people down, not the Moslems, but the actual people from our culture going in and shooting people.”



“She said ‘I wonder if they have a common element?'”



“They only had one thing in common: day care!”



“The Church has known for centuries or for millennia that the primary period of moral formation for a child is between two and six. That’s when the associations of right and wrong are built up… That is when they are in the day care getting no moral formation.”



“… The problem is that the children aren’t getting the proper psychological nursing [from their mothers]. They are ending up with disaffective disorder which means they have a disability to have empathy with people. That’s why they can mow people down.”

(Fr. Chad Ripperger, YouTube, “The 6th Generation, Generational Spirits: Lost Generation to the One Current,” 55:33 to 56:42)



As Fr. Ripperger has said a number of times:



“[I]t is a mortal sin for a woman [mother] to work outside the home without a sufficient reason.”

Fr. Chad Ripperger, YouTube, “Feminism and the Natural Order,” 18:08-13)



The shootings are in many ways the Church’s fault because for the last 50 years the Church, for the most part, has been negligent in teaching this basic truth.



As the Church goes so does the world.



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

Comments

Aqua said…

Wonderful post. This inspired conversation with wifey.

Our conclusion: this is true but there is likely more. I call it Day Care +. It’s the total package. Drop off kid in Day Care + don’t interact, care, love *after* Day Care. “See you at bed time … maybe.” Day Care is the common symptom but selfishness and neglect is he true driver.

Individuals and society have been ordered in our day to value work, production, power, money, riches, toys, activities, fine things. We have been implicitly taught that mothers who stay at home are not complete, not fulfilled, missing out on the joys of working.

I see it as my mission to not only raise a large family (7 adopted kids and 1 biological) but to share widely with the public what we do on behalf of the cause of life. We do nothing beyond raising and enjoying our kids. Everything we have – time and treasure – goes to them as long as we have strength and resources. The joy of this exchange is incalculable. As we grow older, we receive our repayment in full and with interest. Our home is full. Laughter and love is present. Life is good. Money is an afterthought.

7:35 AM

Fred Martinez said…

Thank you Aqua for your deep insights. Please pray and ask your wife to pray that I do God’s will in my writing and posting at the Catholic Monitor.

8:00 AM

Aqua said…

Fred,

Absolutely. Passed it on to my other half also.

Communion of Saints. In Christ.

10:33 AM

Fred Martinez said…

Thank you very much Aqua.

11:03 AM

MEwbank said…

Truly, I doubt most of those who have been mass shooters went to ‘Day Care’ government programs. In fact, certain people I knew who taught in those programs, which were designed to supposedly help the poorest of families, typically tried to offer an environment in which some real order and personal formation were available to certain children from pathetic familial circumstances that usually lacked all of the above.

But as for the ‘mass shooters’, in looking at their backgrounds, they were typically from rather well-off families. Of course, they were likely totally malformed with television, and lacked any profound parental guidance or sound religious formation.

Most, according to certain investigators, had in common also a reliance upon prescription psychotropic pharmaceuticals to compensate for biochemical abnormalities, likely caused, again, by irregular familial and home lives with order and proper nutrition, etc.

As for Fr. Ripperger’s generalizations, I think it disputable that demons, as such, are inherited by generations. Rather, individuals in subsequent generations can accept the vices, malicious habits, of a previous generation, and it is they themselves who maintain the ‘tradition’ of sin. Of course, demons are always around to tempt, but they are not able to usurp liberty.

Nothing I have said, however, is incompatible with the fact that the deliberate destruction of the Church over the last half-century plus truly contributed and accelerated our social decline.

Had the Church maintained its integrity, the secular order would not have become so subject to and permeated with such pervasively grave evils that prevail today.

9:50 AM

Fred Martinez said…

Fr. Ripperger speaks of evidence. Please present your evidence for your assertions.

10:38 AM

MEwbank said…

Mr. Martinez, it is you who speak of Fr. Ripperger’s testifying of based on evidence. Rather, you must present to me his specific, historical evidence for his assertions.

I have a high regard for your reflections, but I do not accept arguments based merely on the purported ‘authority’ of a another person.

Authority is only compelling in matters of supernatural faith, and Fr. Ripperger is in terms of how he interprets things to be that he supposedly has witnessed.

My words above, on the other hand, are based on what I have indicated, other’s investigations of the events who discerned actual usage of various psychotropic drugs by most of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. You can easily verify that these analyses exist and judge for yourself whether they are coherent.

But one always should look for proximate causes of things before immediately seeking higher causes, even though those, too, may be factors in them.

As for my observations about ‘Dare Care’ and the backgrounds of most of those ‘mass shooting’ perpetrators, this, too, can be verified by simply looking things up.

11:07 AM

MEwbank said…

Mr. Martinez, it is you who speak of Fr. Ripperger’s testifying to the truth of his judgments as based on evidence. Rather, you must present to me his specific, historical evidence for his assertions.

I have a high regard for your reflections, but I do not accept arguments based merely on the purported ‘authority’ of another person.

Authority is only compelling in matters of supernatural faith, and Fr. Ripperger is speaking of how he interprets things to be that he supposedly has witnessed.

My words above, on the other hand, are based on what I have indicated, other’s investigations of the events who discerned actual usage of various psychotropic drugs by most of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. You can easily verify that these analyses exist and judge for yourself whether they are coherent.

But one always should look for proximate causes of things before immediately seeking higher causes, even though those, too, may be factors in them.

As for my observations about ‘Day Care’ and the backgrounds of most of those ‘mass shooting’ perpetrators, this, too, can be verified by simply looking things up.

11:09 AM

Aqua said…

I think where MEwbank and Catholic Monitor meet are strong the point of Church collapse. The collapse of our leavening Body in society has led to the destruction of the social foundation at the molecular level: the family.

I don’t doubt that investigators will find a strong and direct correlation between Day Care attendance and the microscopically small but disproportionately deadly mass murderers. But as MEwbank infers there is likely much more to the story.

My guess is Day Care is the leading symptom, but not the primal cause. The primal cause is the destruction of the family unit and the removal of God from family altars across the land – which in a spiritually healthier time was the leading subtext of our civilization.

Now, politics has removed God from public spaces and public worship and reverence is under attack. Where the Church should be building up the beleaguered Faithful, it is instead facilitating the public evil done against us by our politicians. Where the Church should be making God present to the beleaguered Faithful at the Holy Altar, it is instead shrouding God by profane alterations to Liturgy.

And so, parents who should sacrifice their time and treasure on behalf of their children, instead drop their children off at Day Care as part of a secular choice to pursue pleasures, comforts and financial advance and in widely varying degrees neglect the children God has granted father and mother as their greatest gift and responsibility in life. And at the extremes, this leads to spiritual and psychological trauma in varying degrees that in the most extreme cases leads to aggression, violence and in very rare cases mass murder.

Repent! Humble ourselves! Return to God. That is my answer to what ails America. There is really no other solution. We need not wait for Priests. This is on us.

11:31 AM

MEwbank said…

Yes, Aqua, overall I totally agree with your articulation.

I definitely witnessed how the implosion of the Church catalyzed the ascendant dissolution of secular societies.

My only cautions, mentioned above, are that when analyzing horrible evil events that have common features one must, first of all, grasp the most proximate causes to explain things.

Yes, dissolution of the family is presupposed when one considers how children are formed now by nihilist figures in media, movies, popular music, video games, etc., along with so-called vacuous educators in the regular school systems.

And a further correlative is the ersatz nutrition so readily available in our culture, which only augments potential biochemical imbalances individual children may have.

This, in turn, is readily dealt with by a corrupt medical-pharmaceutical industry that disseminates psychotropic pharmaceuticals plentifully and without regard for the long-term consequences, merely for unbridled monetary profit.

Demons need not do much when man destroy themselves.

But the implosion of the Church’s culture beginning well over a half-century ago, the consequential failure to vigorously promote orthodoxy and orthopraxy, have been the major dispositive cause of this surrounding corruption within our secular societies and all these aforementioned issues are correlates of that dissolution.

Best regards.

11:46 AM

MEwbank said…

Apologies, I overlooked my mistake of hitting an ‘a’ when keying ‘men destroy themselves.’

1:08 PM

Fred Martinez said…

MEwbank,

Good point. On another matter, I tried to get in contact with Fr. Ripperger through my friend Rod Pead, editor of the Christian Order in England who published some of his writings, but he no longer had a contact number.

I thought that was a weak point in the post. But, I have read and listened to much of Fr. Rippinger’s work so I trust he has the evidence to back up his assertion. If I can acquire the information of the psychologist he spoke of I will post it.

I would be interested in the investigations you speak of. I am sincerely interested in those investigations.

Thank you for your kind words.

God bless you.

2:00 PM

Therese said…

Great post! Great comments in the box!

4:42 PMSHARE

SHARE

Comments

﻿