BETO MADE A FOOL OF HIMSELF AT THE GOVERNORS PRESS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY IN UVALDE

Beto Blasted for 'Clearly Staged' Photo Op During Texas Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas

By

Paul Duke

–

May 26, 2022

This appeared to certainly be the case for Beto O’Rourke, the Texas politician who arrived on the scene years ago on a skateboard and whose bombastic nature hasn’t dwindled since.

CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday. Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was “clearly staged.”

Onlookers seemed sure.

“Well, I did see what happened just before the press conference started. I was in the third row on the aisle, and there were two people across the aisle from me. And a moment before the press conference started, they got up from their seats when Beto walked in, so they were seat holders for him,” Shamlian recounted. “Then, he sat down. So his presence wasn’t really noticed in the 15 or 20 minutes that people were gathering inside, because he was not in the room. This seems something very clearly from Beto O’Rourke wanting to confront the governor at this moment.”

