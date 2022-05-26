Whether the problem is mass shootings, back pain or water in the basement, all problem resolutions depend on an accurate diagnosis. If the diagnosis is right it doesn’t guarantee a resolution, but if the diagnosis is wrong, it guarantees that there will not only not be an acceptable resolution but there will probably pain and suffering for one or more persons.

Why Mass Shootings Will Continue
May 26, 2022 Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the latest mass shootings:
Whether the problem is mass shootings, back pain or water in the basement, all resolutions depend on an accurate diagnosis. If the diagnosis is right it doesn’t guarantee a resolution, but if it is wrong, it guarantees there won’t be one.
The ruling class, especially the media, are consumed with race and guns in America, yet the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, like those in Dayton and El Paso in 2019, have little to do with either. It is not as though there aren’t some common causes, threads of behavior that link all mass shootings. There are. But the media are looking in all the wrong places, thus providing the wrong diagnosis. This, in turn, ensures the wrong remedies.
There are five major reasons why we have mass shootings: the killer is asocial; he comes from a seriously dysfunctional family; he has mental issues; he is fascinated by violence; and red flags were ignored by almost everyone.
Salvador Ramos is the mass shooter from Uvalde. His boss at Wendy’s where he worked said of him, “He felt like the quiet type, the one who doesn’t say much. He really didn’t socialize with employees.” His loner status was exacerbated by his heavy social media use.
Before Ramos killed the young students and the teachers, he killed his grandmother. He didn’t go to visit her—he was living with her. He was living with her because his mother was a drug addict.
One of Ramos’ friends said, “he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over.” When he asked why he did that, Ramos said he did it for fun. He was also known for shooting people with his BB gun—random people. He said he wanted to join the Marines because then he could kill people.
Payton Gendron is the Buffalo mass shooter.
According to an AP story, “he had long been viewed by classmates as a loner.” “Most people didn’t associate with him,” said one of his peers. “They didn’t want to be known as friends with a kid who was socially awkward and nerdy.” This contributed to his isolation. “He talked about how he didn’t like school because he didn’t have friends. He would say he was lonely.” The way he dressed didn’t help: he was known wear a hazmat suit to class (the whole-body garment worn to protect against hazardous materials).
Gendron loved violence. He described how he killed a cat who had invaded the space of his own cat, stabbing it with a knife. “It bled from the mouth….I was able to grab the cat’s tail and wind up and smack the cat’s head on the concrete ground. I did that a few times and when it went limp I grabber [sic] a hatchet and swung at its neck—20 times until it came off.”
Classmates, according to the AP, said Gendron had “a fascination with guns.” He often went target shooting by himself and contemplated what he said would be a “murder-suicide.”
Patrick Wood Crusius was the mass shooter from El Paso. He sat alone in the school bus. “He wouldn’t talk to people,” said one of his neighbors. “No one really knew him.”
His father suffered from drug and alcoholic addiction for nearly 40 years, tearing up both of his marriages. Crusius suffered from lifelong neurological and mental disabilities and spent most of his time in school in special education. He was fascinated by far right-wing extremism.
Connor Betts was the Dayton mass shooter. One of his bandmates called him a “loner.” Another peer said he was a quiet kid who kept to himself. Of the nine people whom he killed, one was his sister. His parents showed how dysfunctional they were when they issued a highly inappropriate obituary lauding him in the most glowing terms without saying a word about his victims, including their daughter.
The police said he had a “history of obsession with violent ideations with mass shootings and expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting”; he carried a “hit list” of classmates. He was fascinated with far left-wing extremism; he was a fan of Antifa.
There is plenty of social science evidence indicating that troubled students offer many signs—indeed red flags—that should merit attention. They rarely do. While there is a lot of blame to go around, there are policies and laws that contribute to this reticence.
Experts on the workplace report that employees do not report misconduct because they fear they will lose their job or will be otherwise sanctioned by their boss. There are laws, such as those in New York City, that make public the name and address of crime victims, thus deterring them from coming forth, fearing retaliation.
We need to encourage people to come forward and to act on red flags. We also need to get to these young men early on and not pretend that they are simply eccentric. Most of all, we need policies and laws that strengthen the family, paying special attention to the needs of young men.
-
Archives
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- GUARD YOUR CHURCH BUILDING – THE WORST IS YET TO COME!!!
- CONFUSED ABOUT THE VATICAN AND PEKING?
- (no title)
- (no title)
- Ratzinger and the devastating today’s crisis of the Church cannot be understood if we don’t follow the Author in this compelling approaching march that leads us to enter the heart of Pope Benedict XVI
Top Posts & Pages
- GUARD YOUR CHURCH BUILDING - THE WORST IS YET TO COME!!!
- BETO MADE A FOOL OF HIMSELF AT THE GOVERNORS PRESS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY IN UVALDE
- DAY CARE CAN POSE A PROBLEM FOR THE FORMATION OF THE CHARACTER OF THE VERY YOUNG IF THE ABSENCE TO PARENTAL GUIDANCE/AFFECTION IS SIGNIFICANT
- Ratzinger and the devastating today’s crisis of the Church cannot be understood if we don’t follow the Author in this compelling approaching march that leads us to enter the heart of Pope Benedict XVI
- Whether the problem is mass shootings, back pain or water in the basement, all problem resolutions depend on an accurate diagnosis. If the diagnosis is right it doesn't guarantee a resolution, but if the diagnosis is wrong, it guarantees that there will not only not be an acceptable resolution but there will probably pain and suffering for one or more persons.
- CONFUSED ABOUT THE VATICAN AND PEKING?
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Some weekend viewing for you!!! TCE 44: Liz Yore a…
- Joe Biden has had a long history of racist outbursts. Can we even remember them all? The “put y’all back in chains” insults to an audience of black professionals, his dismissal of black interviewers variously as “you ain’t black” or ”junkie,” his he-man racialist Corn Pop mythologies, his recent condescending reference to a black professional as “boy,” and on and on.
- I BELIEVE
Top Clicks