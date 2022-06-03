“A LITTLE BREAD AND WINE ‘DOES NO HARM’ “

SEARCH

The Catholic Monitor asks Steven O’Reilly: “Is Communion for Adulterers ‘Explicitly a Here[sy]’? Answer: Yes or No” & “Are the Ten Commandments Infallible Catholic Dogma?

June 03, 2022

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

The Catholic Monitor (CM) was honored to have the publisher of .RomaLocutaEst, Steven O’Reilly, who is a former intelligence officer visit its comment section in which he and the publisher of CM had a back and forth.

I asked Steve O’Reilly:

“Is Communion for adulterers ‘explicitly a here[sy]’? Answer: yes or no”

O’Reilly’s answer in The Catholic Monitor comment section was:

My reply, first, “heresy/heretic” can be used in a strict canonical/theological sense, or in a looser sense (i.e., as Lamont suggests). I do believe communion for adulterer is certainly an error — or ‘heretical’ in this looser sense.



Familiaris Consortio 84 repeats the perennial teaching of the Church on the question, and JP II speaks of the non-communion practice is what the Church ‘professes in faithfulness to Christ’ (that’s a loose quote from memory)…so to say or allow the opposite, is to profess an error which is NOT faithful to Christ. So, what does it mean for Francis? John XXII was in error on the Beatific Vision, but as the doctrine up to that point had not been dogmatized…he was not technically a “heretic” in the strict sense. The next pope defined the question.



Might Francis’ case in this sense be analogous to John XXII…possibly. It is for the Church to decide the question, to examine Francis words (or lack of them) in this matter. Lamont might be right, but I’ve seen arguments, such as made by Cardinal Muller, that the Buenos Aires Guidelines in the AAS can be read in an orthodox sense (I think theologian Dr. Fastiggi make similar point to Muller) which would neutralize the AAS controversy — if they are right. Personally, I think Muller has a hard go of it to prove his interpretation. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2022/04/the-catholic-monitor-aqua-debate-steven.html]

My response was:

Fred Martinez said…

Steve,



Thanks for the questions and your time and effort. As my regular CM readers know, I very rarely get involved in the comment section, but I consider you a gentleman and a friend whom I disagree with on some issues, but respect. I’m working and have a lot on my plate on top of that so I’m probably going to do a post or two on them. I may do a comment post on your comment on Cardinal Mueller’s theory on Communion for adulterers which in my opinion is plainly ridiculous.[https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2022/04/the-catholic-monitor-aqua-debate-steven.html]

O’Reilly’s response was:

Steven O’Reilly said…

Fred,



to be clear…I wasn’t saying I agree with Mueller’s theory. My point is, there are divergent opinions on the question, even thought I have a hard time seeing how Mueller can hold his opinion. So, do not suggest I agree with Mueller. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2022/04/the-catholic-monitor-aqua-debate-steven.html]

The Catholic Monitor, again, asks O’Reilly:

“Is Communion for adulterers ‘explicitly a here[sy]’? Answer: yes or no”

The Catholic Monitor, also, asks O’Reilly a question it asked Ed Condon, Phil Lawler, and Jimmy Akin on May 03, 2019 :

“Are the Ten Commandments infallible Catholic dogma?

Here is the May 03, 2019 post that asked the above question:

I got a few laughs reading the snooty attacks on the 19 scholar heroes by pompous Catholic commentators who apparently don’t think the Ten Commandments are infallible Catholic dogma.



Catholic News Agency Ed Condon very seriously wrote the “pope himself… content[s] that Amoris can and should be read in continuity with Catholic teaching.”



But, Condon doesn’t show us where Communion for those committing adultery is anywhere in previous Catholic teaching so there could be “continuity.”



Catholic Culture Phil Lawler nonchalantly says “the claim that the Pope has committed heresy is at best a leap of logic.”



But, Lawler doesn’t show how it is a “leap of logic” to come to the logical conclusion that teaching Communion for those committing adultery is a heresy.



Finally, coming down from the mountain comes the National Catholic Register’s Jimmy Akin who proclaims in “addition to demonstrat[ing] dogmas, the Open Letter also fails to demonstrate that Pope Francis obstinately doubts or denies dogma.”



But, Akin doesn’t show how Communion for those committing adultery which way back in 2017 was endorsed by Francis’s Argentine letter that is called “authentic magisterium” by his Vatican and placed in the Holy See’s AAS doesn’t “demonstrate obstinately doubts or denies dogma.”



It appears that these really smart Catholic guys with their really deep analysis of Catholic moral dogmatic theology don’t think the Ten Commandments are infallible dogma.



Thanks for the laughs guys. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/05/getting-at-few-laughs-as-lawler-condon.html]

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

