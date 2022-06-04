THE FOUR CARDINALS WERE RIGHT

SEARCH

Flashback: Catholic Prophecy of “Four Cardinals… [and a] “Roman Anti-Pope”

June 02, 2022

Please take the 19th century German stigmatist Helen Wallraff’s prophecy and the other prophecies as well as the interpretations of them with a grain of salt.



Remember what the great saint and mystic St. John of the Cross said:



Revelation and reason are better guides to truth than visions.



These prophecies are not infallible Church doctrines.



The author Yves Dupont’s interpretation of the stigmatist’s prophecy is interesting because it appears to predicted four Cardinals accompanying a Pope in a time of crisis and a “Roman anti-pope.”



The 19th century German stigmatist Helen Wallraff’s prophecy and other prophecies as well as interpretations of them are from the Dupont book:





CATHOLIC PROPHECY



THE COMING

CHASTISEMENT



by

Yves Dupont



“|i 67. Helen Wallraff ( 19th century). ‘Some day a pope will

flee from Rome in the company of only four cardinals . . .

and they will come to Koeln [Cologne].’



Comment: This prophecy lends credibility to what I have

said before: only four cardinals will be with the Pope. The

other faithful cardinals will be isolated in various countries,

and unable to communicate because of the chaotic conditions

prevailing then, and they will be in no position to elect a new

Pope when the Pope of that time dies in his exile. As a result,

the Roman anti-pope will be able to persuade many Catholics

that he is the true Pope. This prophecy says that the Pope

will come to Cologne (Koeln in German). There are others,

too, which say that he will go to Germany; but many more

insist that he will go overseas. Perhaps, he will go to Germany

before going overseas.”

[https://archive.org/stream/CatholicProphecy/CatholicProphecy_djvu.txt]





“Nun Emmerich (19th century): I also saw the Holy Father– God-fearing and prayerful. Nothing left to be desired in his appearance, but he was weakened by old age and by much suffering (Dupont p. 68).



The Prophecy of Premol (5th century): And I see the King of Rome and his Cross and his tiara, shaking the dust off of his shoes, and hastening his flight to other shores. Thy Church, O Lord, is torn apart by her own children. One camp is faithful to the fleeing Pontiff, the other is subject to the new government of Rome which has broken the tiara. But Almighty God will, in His mercy, put an end to this confusion and a new age will begin. Then, said the Spirit, this is the beginning of the End of Time.



Comment: From this prophecy, it is clear that the true Church will be faithful to the Pope in exile; whereas the new Pope in Rome will be, in fact, an anti-pope…a large number of Catholics will be misled into accepting the leadership of the anti-pope (Dupont, pp. 72-73). {Note the comment is from Dupont personally}.



So if the current pope flees and goes to Cologne (Germany) he might fulfill those prophecies.



So, the above does give the Roman Catholics “wiggle room” if there remains more than one pope left. But if there is only one, the next one would likely be the False Prophet of Revelation 16:13.



Notice also the following prophecy:



St. Malachy (12th century): During the persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit upon the throne, Peter the Roman…the City of Seven Hills (Rome) will be utterly destroyed.



Certain Catholic prophecies warn that a major “antipope” is to come—and since this has not happened—they could be interpreted to mean that the next pope is likely to be an antipope:



Anna-Katarina Emmerick (19th century): I saw again a new and odd-looking Church which they were trying to build. There was nothing holy about it… (Dupont, p. 116)



Yves Dupont {writer interpreting A. Emmerick}: They wanted to make a new Church, a Church of human manufacture, but God had other designs…The Holy Father shall have to leave Rome, and he shall die a cruel death. An anti-pope shall be set up in Rome (Dupont, p. 116).

[https://m.facebook.com/PenguPirateChristoBell/posts/132276816922942:0]



Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.SHARESHARECommentssaid…Aqua That is outstanding work. Understood it is not binding. But it is approved – by the Roman Catholic Church (not the parallel church). And they all point the same way. It matters not whether these are, or are not those prophecies times. That us up to God. Either way, we can know we at least live in similar times.One other thing stands out: (1) the vision of Premol refers to the “King of Rome”, with his “Cross and Tiara”; (2) then he refers to “One camp is faithful to the fleeing Pontiff, the other is subject to the new government of Rome which has broken the tiara.”(1) Speaks to the royalty of Christ’s visible Monarch on earth; mightier than any King who ever lived. You cannot retire from being mightiest king in all the earth to mightiest retired king in all the earth. We have forgotten the Monarchal character endowed in the Office of Pope. It has become an administrative function at best, from which it is merely nothing to retire, once one’s usefulness has expired. Regaining the sense (at least personal awareness) of the Divine power and authority in the Holy Office is essential to reclaiming the Papacy as intended for the Church.(2) The second point clearly spells out the “bifurcated Papacy”, in which one person has the Divine authority and power of Office (Munus), the other person has the earthly power of government (Ministerium).For me the Seers, in total, beyond their specific messages meant to act as guiding lights, show me God is interested in the span of time, and it is well within His control. God is good.

















2:46 PMsaid…Aqua Very interestingly, the vision of Premol sees “ the new government of Rome (which has separated itself from the “fleeing Pontiff” and the Faithful in union with him), “the new government of Rome” … “which has broken the tiara.What is the “Tiara”? What significance – its “being broken by the government of Rome”?Intuitively, it speaks to the Papal royalty being usurped by humanism.Then I found this.“Near the end of the third session of the Second Vatican Council in 1964, Paul VI descended the steps of the papal throne in St. Peter’s Basilica and ascended to the altar, on which he laid the tiara as a sign of the renunciation of human glory and power in keeping with the renewed spirit of the council.”The Tiara has never been worn since.Huh 🤔!























3:59 PMsaid…Aqua The Papal Tiara was placed by Pope Paul VI on the holy Altar of St Peter’s Basilica and renounced it, with all its Divine glory, before God on the Altar, and before the gathered Apostles, Priests, the assembled Church.The Tiara was broken there. Never seen since. And now …. we have Popes retiring as matter of due course, for practical reasons, talk of an expanded and forever new, shared and synodal Papacy – and no one cares any more.The Tiara was broken, perhaps. Huh 🤔







4:33 PMT said…The false prophet in the book of the apocalypse is probably an antipope.11:48 PMPost