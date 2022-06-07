PRO-ABORTION BIDEN FLAUNTS HIS APOSTASY

Joe Biden Invites Abortion Activists to the White House to Celebrate Killing Babies in Abortions

National | Micaiah Bilger | Jun 6, 2022 | 1:14PM | Washington, DC

https://www.facebook.com/v2.5/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df354b65364d543c%26domain%3Dwww.lifenews.com%26is_canvas%3Dfalse%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.lifenews.com%252Ff1f302765a43046%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=67&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifenews.com%2F2022%2F06%2F06%2Fjoe-biden-invites-abortion-activists-to-the-white-house-to-celebrate-killing-babies-in-abortions%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&type=box_count35

Joe Biden’s administration honored a pro-abortion student group with an invitation to the White House this week, the latest of the Democrat leader’s many actions to promote the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

Fox News first reported about the invitation Monday after a parents’ rights group discovered it on an online messaging forum through Generation Ratify, a pro-abortion group that recruits students to be abortion activists.

“We are invited to the White House!” Generation Ratify executive director Rosie Couture wrote in the Slack message, according to the report. “A couple of days ago I received an invitation to an in-person meeting on the importance of abortion access and other reproductive care for young people with the White House Office of Public Engagement and the Gender Policy Council.”

Couture’s group recently encouraged students to hold school walk-outs to protest the likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. Many expect the high court will overturn Roe after a leaked draft shows the majority ruling against the 1973 abortion decision. If that happens, states will be allowed to protect unborn babies again, and experts predict as many as 26 will do so.

The Biden administration repeatedly has criticized the potential ruling, warning that “the rights of all Americans are at risk” if women are no longer allowed to have abortions. Vice President Kamala Harris also honored abortionists at a virtual meeting at the White House two weeks ago in response to the leak.

SUPPORT LIFENEWS! To help us stand against Joe Biden’s abortion agenda, please help LifeNews.com with a donation!

Parents’ rights group Parents Defending Education, which alerted Fox News to the invitation message, said the Biden administration should focus on improving basic education, not student political activism.

“National literacy rates are at historic lows in the wake of the pandemic, and many children lost an entire year of learning,” group president Nicole Neily told Fox News. “Instead of solving the problem, the Biden administration celebrates activists who encourage kids to skip school and attend protests. We need an administration focused on education, not activism.”

Generation Action targets young people, especially high school students, by encouraging them to hold pro-abortion protests, contact politicians about legislation and more.

After one recent protest, a New Jersey school district disciplined 14 high school students after a pro-life classmate was attacked, according to the Catholic News Agency. It is not clear if Generation Action was involved in organizing the New Jersey protest, but it advertised dozens of others at high schools across the country in mid-May.

“With unconstitutional, anti-abortion legislation sweeping state legislatures and a Supreme Court that refuses to uphold the Constitution, young people are being stripped of their right to healthcare and bodily autonomy,” the group states on its website. “We need a mass youth mobilization to defend and expand our access to abortion.”

On its website, the group lists a couple dozen chapters across the United States.

The White House has not confirmed its invitation to Generation Action, according to Fox News.

The Biden administration’s pro-abortion goals do not represent most Americans’ beliefs. Polls consistently show that most Americans support strong legal protections for unborn babies – more than what Roe allows. LifeNews highlighted 11 recent polls here. A new Rasmussen poll shows more Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned (48 percent) than want the ruling to remain in place (45 percent).

Since Roe v. Wade, about 63 million unborn babies and hundreds of mothers have died in supposedly “safe, legal” abortions. The 1973 ruling forces states to legalize the killing of unborn babies in abortions up to viability and allows states to legalize abortions up to birth.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health sometime this summer, likely the end of June.

https://www.facebook.com/v2.5/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df273204db312f32%26domain%3Dwww.lifenews.com%26is_canvas%3Dfalse%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.lifenews.com%252Ff1f302765a43046%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=67&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifenews.com%2F2022%2F06%2F06%2Fjoe-biden-invites-abortion-activists-to-the-white-house-to-celebrate-killing-babies-in-abortions%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&type=box_count35