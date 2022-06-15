“CATHOLIC” BIDEN AND PELOSI WEAR SPECIAL GLASSES WHICH ENABLE THEM TO SEE BIAS AND DISCRIMINATION EVERYWHERE EXCEPT AGAINST CATHOLICS



Biden And Pelosi Silent On Anti-Catholicism

June 15, 2022 Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the way President Biden and Rep. Pelosi have addressed bigotry:

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are both self-described “devout Catholics.” Given the rash of attacks on Catholics and Catholic Churches, it would be reasonable to expect that they would condemn these acts of anti-Catholicism. Yet neither has said a word.

It is not as though they are indifferent to bigotry—they are quick to pounce on prejudice and discrimination when non-Catholics are targeted. Here are some comments they made either this year or last year:

Biden Asians: “The Federal Government should combat racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and should work to ensure that all members of AAPI communities—no matter their background, the language they speak, or their religious beliefs—are treated with dignity and equity.”Blacks: “In my campaign for President, I made it very clear that the moment had arrived as a nation where we face deep racial inequities in America and system—systemic racism that has plagued our nation for far, far too long.”Jews: “In the last weeks, our nation has seen a series of anti-Semitic attacks, targeting and terrorizing American Jews….These attacks are despicable, unconscionable, un-American, and they must stop.”Transgender Persons: “My entire Administration is committed to ensuring that transgender people enjoy the freedom and equality that are promised to everyone in America….To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back.”

Pelosi Asians: “While Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have long been the targets of racism and xenophobia, the pandemic has fueled a heartbreaking wave of hateful speech and violent attacks against these communities…let us always stand with our AAPI friends, family and neighbors….”Blacks: “As we remember with open eyes the injustices of the past, we also recognize the inequities of the present: from the scourges of systemic racism and police violence to the plights of economic inequality and health disparity, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.”Jews: “Antisemitism cannot be tolerated.”Latinos: “As vile, xenophobic rhetoric continues to target Latino communities across the country, House Democrats remain committed to embracing America’s beautiful diversity and building a more just future.”Muslims: “Racism and bigotry of any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted and condemned in any place it is found.”Transgender People: “This year in particular, our transgender neighbors and loved ones have endured a heartbreaking and accelerating campaign of violence and persecution….”

We could not find a single instance when either Biden or Pelosi condemned anti-Catholicism, despite the fact that they have been in government for a combined total of 85 years.

Even when Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was subjected to blatant anti-Catholic attacks by Sen. Dianne Feinstein—”the dogma lives loudly within you”—neither Biden or Pelosi complained. The best they could do was to say that her faith should not matter.

How to explain their silence, especially in light of their extremely strong denunciations of bigotry against other demographic groups? That’s not as hard to figure out as some may think. Consider what has been happening lately.

The recent rash of vandalism against Catholic churches, firebombings of crisis pregnancy centers, Masses being interrupted, illegal protests outside the homes of Catholic Supreme Court Justices, coupled with an assassination plot against one of them—these are all the acts of pro-abortion zealots.

Neither Biden nor Pelosi has done anything, or said anything, to stop or condemn these despicable acts of anti-Catholicism. Catholics would merit a better response from fair-minded agnostics than they are receiving from these two pro-abortion zealots. Looks like they checked their “devout Catholic” status at the church door.

