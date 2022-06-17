

Words of Christ

In Adoration

June 16, 2022

“I came to earth that men might see My face and know Me,

And knowing Me, know the Father.

And when I left the earth, I sent My Spirit

So that men, walking with the Spirit, would forget Me not.

While on earth, I spoke words of truth,

Not twisted words or confusing words,

But words of clarity and precision,

So that men might embrace truth and shun error.

I did not appear to men with many faces,

For then they would have known not which one was Me.

I appeared before men with one face

That, seeing Me, they would recognize that, indeed, here was their Lord.

Therefore, why now do men seem confused?

Look, here I am, and I come not in the disguise of another,

And the words that I have spoken are clear.

So, therefore, if men speak my words and add a line here or there,

Or twist the words so that the meaning becomes another,

Then accept it not,

For it is not of Me.

Do you seek truth?

Then look here before you,

For here I am,

And here is Truth.

And Truth indeed has a face –

And it is Mine.“

In Adoration

June 16, 2022

“I came to earth that men might see My face and know Me,

And knowing Me, know the Father.

And when I left the earth, I sent My Spirit

So that men, walking with the Spirit, would forget Me not.

While on earth, I spoke words of truth,

Not twisted words or confusing words,

But words of clarity and precision,

So that men might embrace truth and shun error.

I did not appear to men with many faces,

For then they would have known not which one was Me.

I appeared before men with one face

That, seeing Me, they would recognize that, indeed, here was their Lord.

Therefore, why now do men seem confused?

Look, here I am, and I come not in the disguise of another,

And the words that I have spoken are clear.

So, therefore, if men speak my words and add a line here or there,

Or twist the words so that the meaning becomes another,

Then accept it not,

For it is not of Me.

Do you seek truth?

Then look here before you,

For here I am,

And here is Truth.

And Truth indeed has a face –

And it is Mine.“



Words of Christ

In Adoration

June 16, 2022

“I came to earth that men might see My face and know Me,

And knowing Me, know the Father.

And when I left the earth, I sent My Spirit

So that men, walking with the Spirit, would forget Me not.

While on earth, I spoke words of truth,

Not twisted words or confusing words,

But words of clarity and precision,

So that men might embrace truth and shun error.

I did not appear to men with many faces,

For then they would have known not which one was Me.

I appeared before men with one face

That, seeing Me, they would recognize that, indeed, here was their Lord.

Therefore, why now do men seem confused?

Look, here I am, and I come not in the disguise of another,

And the words that I have spoken are clear.

So, therefore, if men speak my words and add a line here or there,

Or twist the words so that the meaning becomes another,

Then accept it not,

For it is not of Me.

Do you seek truth?

Then look here before you,

For here I am,

And here is Truth.

And Truth indeed has a face –

And it is Mine.“

-S