St. Athanasius, St. Bernard & “Popes and Bishops of 2000 Years” vs. the Francis Suppression of Catholicism & Trad Inc.’s “Schism”

June 23, 2022

“St. Nicholas (aka Santa Claus) is caught mid-mosaic about to slap [punch] Arius in the chops for his ‘wicked theology’.'” He “sided with… Saint Athanasius and they condemned Arius as a heretic.” [https://uncyclopedia.ca/wiki/Arianism and https://taylormarshall.com/2011/12/saint-nicholas-allegedly-punched-this.html]

Those who followed St. Athanasius and his priests outside the city walls to worship in the wilderness, apart from their Arian or Semi-Arian bishops, did so because said bishops were placing their apostolic sees in a crisis of separation from Tradition.

The motu proprio is on its own a good thing. Priests supporting the work of restoring Tradition is a good thing. But if Trads are persecuted in their own local Church, by their own bishop, so be it, that makes them friends of the apostles and prophets who were persecuted…

… I’m not a sedevacantist, so I recognize the local Ordinary here and obey him where he is not leading me into sin, but the man is objectively a modernist. As are almost all bishops today. And Modernism is no better than Arianism…… So they want to suppress the Traditionalist movement? So be it. That would be nothing new. Yet, Christ will continue to be our consolation, as we are in unity with all the Popes and Bishops of 2000 years, in public opposition to their modernism. – Joseph Ostermeir

In 2019, Trad Inc. Catholics were defending Francis because they apparently don’t read Catholic history books:

Trad Inc. Steve Skojec’s One Peter Five was accusing the Catholic resistance against the errors and tyrannies of Francis of schism. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/12/by-way-1p5-newman-st-athanasius.html]

These persons need to realize the Arian heretics were saying the same thing as One Peter Five is saying about the Catholic resistance about St. Athanasius. That he was in schism.



The historian Warren Carroll admitted that Pope Liberius excommunicated Athanasius which isn’t an infallible papal action.

(EWTN.com, “Has any Pope been Guilty of Heresy”)



(As an interesting note, in the article above the historian Carroll said “I deny that any [real non-anti-pope] Pope was ever a heretic.” He wrote this before Francis)



The Doctor of the Church was resisting the Arian heretic bishops outside the papal approval.

Cardinal John Henry Newman said Athanasius ordained priests against the authority of the Arian heretical bishops who were validly appointed bishops.



In fact, scholar Joseph Bingham on page 98 in “The Antiquities of the Christian Church” said:



“Athanasius… made no scruples to ordain… [Bishop] Euesebius of Samosata… ordained bishops also in Syria and Cilicia.”



Moreover, Newman in his “The Development of Christian Doctrine” denied that Bishop Athanasius’s “interference” in the dioceses of the heretical Arian bishops was schism:



“If interference is a sin, division which is the cause of it is a greater; but where division is a duty, there can be no sin interference.”

(Gutenberg.org, “An Essay on the Development of Christian Doctrine,” Sixth Edition)



Was Doctor of the Church St. Athanasius a schismatic?



Moreover, serious scholars are claiming Francis is a material heretic. The 19 Scholar’s Open Letter say that Francis is a material heretic which also brings into play the Bellarmine and Francis de Sales option of declaring an explicit heretical pope self-deposed.



Bishop Rene Gracida’s Open Letter to the Cardinals analysing and quoting Pope John Paul II’s Universi Dominici gregis questions the validity of the Francis conclave calling for an cardinal investigation into the validity of the Francis conclave.



Latin language expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo’s in-depth thesis “Munus and Ministerium: A Textual Study of their Usage in the Code of Canon Law of 1983” using exhaustive quotations from canon law showing why canon law explicitly states that ministerium and munus cannot be synonyms that mean the exact same thing or nearly the same thing thus denying the validity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation.

Also, some are saying Archbishop Jan Lenga who was the Apostlic Administrator of Kazakhstan, and the country of Turkmenistan is in schism for saying Francis is an anti-pope because Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was invalid.

It must be remembered in history that St. Bernard of Clairvaux claimed the supposed pope in Rome was an anti-pope as Lenga is doing and was declared correct by an imperfect council which he headed.



Author Msgr. Leon Cristiani wrote:



“King Louis convoked a Council at Etampes, to consider the question of the double pontifical election… Bernard was received at Etampes as God’s envoy.”

(St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Pages 70-71)



Was Doctor of the Church St. Bernard in schism?

Joseph Ostermeir of The Okie Traditionalist website said it best about the possible suppression of Catholicism by Francis which is called Traditionalism in our time as it was called orthodoxy in the time of St. Athanasius, “St. Nicholas (aka Santa Claus)” and Arius the heretic:

Francis might amend Summorum Pontificum? The future of the TLM is in jeopardy? What if, what if my bishop takes away the Latin Mass for us speaking out too much in the church parking lot?

So be it. As St. Athanasius said, they can take away our churches, but they cannot take away our Faith. And, he said those faithful to Tradition are the true Church.

When they are in material schism from the historic Church, us refusing to be a part of that does not place us in any kind of schism. It would then be better to operate outside the diocesan structure–under those conditions–because that would then be more faithful to the Church. In my opinion.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

