THERE IS GROWING EVIDENCE THAT JORGE BERGOLIO IS A EUGENICIST

Culture of Death: Might Biden & Francis support Eugenics?

June 25, 2022

Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization” according to LifeSitenews.com. _ The CatholicMonitor [https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]

Joe Biden seems to have a particular bias for persons who apparently promote a new kind of eugenics. Breitbart reported that “Joe Biden’s BLM Nominee Pushed Population Control, Defined American Children as ‘Environmental Hazard’”:

Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), described American children as an “environmental hazard” while advocating for slowing U.S. population growth in her 1992 graduate thesis.

The Daily Caller reported on Stone-Manning’s thesis, titled “Into the Heart of the Beast| A case for environmental advertising,” after which she was awarded a master of science degree in environmental studies. Her thesis, however, amounted to public policy recommendations for the University of Montana described as “environmental education.”

Stone-Manning called for an advertising campaign to lessen procreation among Americans, ostensibly towards “environmental” ends. She produced a sample poster deriding a shirtless child as an “environmental hazard.”

Her political advertisement asked in its header, “Can you spot the environmental hazard in this photo?” It included the following response:

That’s right, it’s the cute baby. Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.” [https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/24/joe-biden-nominee-population-control-american-children-environmental-hazard/]

BlabberBuzz also reported extremist Stone-Manning was “connect[ed] to eco-terroris[m]”:

Stone-Manning was slammed over claims that she tricked senators about her connections to the eco-terrorist plot. She has also faced scrutiny for promoting population control to protect the environment in her graduate thesis.

“Given the Biden Administration’s supposed concern for domestic terrorism, this nomination is particularly puzzling and worrisome,” the letter reads. “Tree-spiking is a form of ecoterrorism, considered by the FBI at one point as one of its highest domestic terrorism priorities.”[https://www.blabber.buzz/blab/pop/1028172-manchin-takes-on-biden-alone-once-again?utm_source=c-alrt&utm_medium=c-alrt-email&utm_term=c-alrt-AOL&utm_content=445hiIGUs4ebZpsxV5xzhBGM.A]

Moreover, Biden and Stone-Manning are promoters of the Climate Change or Global Warming ideology. The Washington Times revealed that Climate Change has a “eugenics precedent”:

“Global Warming” had a precursor in capturing the hearts and minds of the world. Michael Crichton, in his novel “State of Fear,” brilliantly juxtaposes the world’s current political embrace of “global warming” with the popular embrace of the “science” of eugenics a century ago. For nearly 50 years, from the late 1800s through the first half of the 20th century, there grew a common political acceptance by the world’s thinkers, political leaders and media elite that the “science” of eugenics was settled science. There were a few lonely voices trying to be heard in the wilderness in opposition to this bogus science, but they were ridiculed or ignored.

Believers in eugenics argued that we could improve the human race by controlling reproduction. The most respected scientists from Harvard, Yale, Princeton and other bastions of intellectual rigor retreated to a complex on Long Island named Cold Spring Harbor. Their support came from the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Harriman fortune working with the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, State and other agencies.

The “science” was not lacking important public supporters. Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Woodrow Wilson were enthusiastic believers. The theory won approval of Supreme Court justices, leaders in higher education and Nobel Prize winners. The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, was one of the most vocal adherents. She established the first “birth control” clinic in 1916.

They believed that “the best” human beings were not having as many children as inferior ones — the foreigners, immigrants, Jews, Blacks, degenerates, the unfit and the “feeble minded.” Sanger said “fostering the good-for-nothing at the expense of the good is an extreme cruelty.” She spoke of the burden of caring for “this dead weight of human waste.” H.G. Wells spoke against “ill-trained swarms of inferior citizens.” Roosevelt said, “Society has no business to permit degenerates to reproduce their kind.” George Bernard Shaw said that only eugenics could save mankind…

… One must ask, “How in the world did university researchers come to conclusions that defended this outrageous affront to society?” A look back at the research concluded that the researchers adjusted their outcomes to support the theory of those paying for the research. This is not unusual. It is very easy to believe that the settled science regarding climate change is just as suspicious, and indeed may be another example of pseudo-science capturing the imagination of politicians, actors and the media elite who have a desperate need to embrace some “science” which may force us to change the way we live our lives. H. L. Mencken once wrote, “The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule it.” [https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2007/feb/18/20070218-100445-1207r/]

Does Biden agree with extremist Stone-Manning that “shirtless child [are] an ‘environmental hazard’” and that “we could improve the [earth] by controlling reproduction”?

Moreover, the Jerusalem Post reported that Biden tapped another apparent eugenicist for his inner circle in its November article “Biden taps Ezekiel Emanuel to coronavirus task force, faces controversy”:

Concerns were raised that Emanuel doesn’t value saving those over the age of 75, with some equating his views to eugenics.

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped renowned oncologist and bioethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel to sit on his coronavirus task force, despite his controversial views on aging, The Forward has reported.

The controversy stems from an article he wrote in the Atlantic in 2014, where he explained that he would prefer to die at the age of 75, as living past such an age “renders many of us, if not disabled, then faltering and declining, a state that may not be worse than death but is nonetheless deprived,” according to The Forward. [https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/biden-taps-ezekiel-emanuel-to-coronavirus-task-force-faces-controversy-648916]

Does Biden agree with extremist Emanuel that the age of 75 “renders many of us, if not disabled, then faltering and declining, a state that may not be worse than death”?

Finally, is it possible that Biden and Francis might in some way support a one-world eugenicist government agenda?

It appears that Joe Biden and the Globalist Elite are possibly beginning the process for a one-world abortionist eugenicist government (probably modeled on Marxist China program) as Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes reports:

Robert Barnes

@barnes_law

A global tax system is the predicate to a global governmental system.

CNN Breaking News

@cnnbrk

Leaders from the G7 nations agree to establish a 15% global minimum tax, backing the Biden administration’s plan to overhaul the global tax system[https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1402314544613969925 and https://twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/1401150844595277829%5D

Might Francis be in on this process?

Is there Evidence that Francis wants a one-world government?

Is Francis the biggest hypocrite of our time?



He compares abortion to Nazi eugenics:



“The murder of children. To have an easy life, they get rid of an innocent… Last century, the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves.”

[http://www.lifenews.com/2018/06/18/pope-francis-was-right-to-compare-abortion-to-nazi-eugencis/]



But then he promotes the foremost one-world government abortionist eugenicist leaders:



Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization” according to LifeSitenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]



Francis said he is “gratified” by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which “promote universal access to abortion” according to Voice of the Family.com.[http://voiceofthefamily.com/pope-francis-gratified-by-un-goals-that-demand-universal-access-to-sexual-and-reproductive-health/]



In 2015, LifeSiteNews reported:



“Pope Francis has appointed controversial German Professor John Schellnhuber as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Schellnhuber was one of the four presenters of the new encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, on Thursday. He is also scheduled to chair a session of a Pontifical Academy for Sciences educational workshop on “Children and Sustainable Development” set for November.”



“… Schellnhuber is also known for his advocacy of a one-world government. In order to avoid his catastrophic predictions for unchecked climate change.”



“… Schellnhuber is also a full member of the Club of Rome.”

“[T]he Club of Rome in 1972, was one of the starting points for the worldwide attempt to reduce the population by aggressive methods of promoting birth control and the killing of pre-born children.”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/news/whos-that-one-world-climate-guru-who-helped-present-the-popes-encyclical-at]



Francis is in alliance with the United Nations, the Club of Rome and Schellnhuber in calling for a one-world government.



On May 9, the New American reported on the “unholy alliance” between the one-world regime globalists and Francis:



Francis said “‘When a supranational common good is clearly identified, it is necessary to have a special authority legally and concordantly constituted capable of facilitating its implementation. We think of the great contemporary challenges of climate change, new forms of slavery and peace,’ his holiness told those gathered to discuss ‘Nation, State, and Nation-State,’ the conference theme.”



“Pope Francis put a pretty fine point on his message, claiming that planetary problems are exacerbated by ‘an excessive demand for sovereignty on the part of States.'”



“… Our only hope for planetary peace and progress is to make room for ‘international organizations’ to develop into governing bodies, supplanting the ‘state interests’ with the will of the United Nations, he stated.”



“… Those people pushing for unlimited access to abortion loathe the Roman Catholic Church and its centuries-long opposition to the murder of children in utero are the very people standing with the head of that church in the fight to kill sovereignty and establish a one-world government.”



“That seemingly bizarre and undeniably unholy alliance should be enough to compel people to question what the underlying goal of the globalists must be.”



“In other words, what sort of government would the pope and pro-abortion advocates find mutually commendable?”

[https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/32245-pope-francis-calls-for-end-of-sovereignty-and-establishment-of-global-government]



Also, apparently in alliance with Francis and the Club of Rome is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in their attempt to bring about a abortionist eugenicist one-world government:



“Ocasio-Cortez is the leading champion of the Green New Deal, in collaboration with a Rockefeller-funded left-wing astroturf advocacy group called the Sunrise Movement [SM]… “

“The Green New Deal is exploiting the popularity of social democratic ideals as sugar coating to disguise the globalists’ poison pill. According to reporting by Inside Philanthropy, institutional funders made up about 55 percent of Sunrise Movement’s 2018 budget, which includes donors like the Rockefeller Family Fund, Wallace Global Fund, and the Winslow Foundation. The Wallace Global Fund was originally founded by former US Vice-President Henry A. Wallace. Winslow is run by Wren Winslow Wirth, who is married to former politician Tim Wirth.[3] SM was launched in April 2017 by six principal co-founders—veterans of the Occupy Movement—who had developed a friendship with Michael Dorsey of the Rockefeller-funded globalist institution, the Club Of Rome; Dorsey was also a former Sierra Club board member, whom President Barack Obama had appointed to the EPA’s National Advisory Board in 2010 and 2012.”

[http://www.conspiracyschool.com/blog/green-astroturf-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-agent-globalist-conspiracy]



Who is Dorsey who is apparently one of AOC’s major players behind the scenes pulling strings with his Rockefeller connections which are funding Ocasio-Cortez?



The Rockefeller-funded Club of Rome Dorsey “is a recognized expert on global governance and sustainability.”

[https://www.diversegreen.org/people/michael-dorsey/]



It appears that Ocasio-Cortez is a fellow traveler with the abortionist eugenicist one-world agenda of the Club of Rome who promote “birth control and the killing of pre-born children”:

“‘Our planet is going to hit disaster if we don’t turn this ship around and so it’s basically like, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,’ Ocasio-Cortez said while chopping up food in her kitchen during an Instagram live video. ‘And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, ‘Is it okay to still have children?'”

[https://www.dailywire.com/news/43880/ocasio-cortez-people-maybe-shouldnt-reproduce-due-ryan-saavedra]



By coincidence it appears that Ocasio-Cortez’s former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti is a fan of a ally of Hitler:



“Based on a recent clothing choice, Chakrabarti might justifiably be considered a Nazi sympathizer. But really? Well, yes. In his latest love-fest video for AOC, Chakrabarti is sporting a tee-shirt that features a portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose. Not familiar with this former Indian head of state? Here a few facts:”

“Bose was an ally of Adolf Hitler and met with him personally in 1942.”

“Bose founded the Free India Legion (FIL) made up of troops captured by Nazi Field Marshal Rommel’s Afrika Korps.”

“The FIL swore an oath to Hitler and was under SS command.”[https://www.libertynation.com/ocasio-cortez-and-the-nazi-connection/]



Also, by coincidence Ocasio-Cortez and her Chief of Staff Chakrabarti happen to be pro-choice like the one time wannabe one-world government abortionist eugenicist leader Adolf Hitler.



As the German Media covered up Hitler’s many eugenic scandals, the Nazi Media proudly promoted the pro-choice Hitler.



In 1933, when the Nazis came to power, one of Hitler’s first acts was to legalize abortion for the “health of the mother” which meant abortion on demand. By 1935 Germany had 500,000 abortions a year.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]



Pro-choice Hitler’s next step after legalizing abortion was sterilization which lead to eugenicswhich lead to the mass murder of not only the innocent unborn babies, but the disabled, poor, unemployed, Nazi opponents, gypsies and Jews.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]



Getting back to Francis who appears to be in alliance with Ocasio-Cortez in achieving the goal of the Club of Rome to have a abortionist eugenicist one-world government; we need to remember that Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization”according to Lifenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]



Author and visiting lecturer at the University of Illinois Allen Chase wrote that the Francis Vatican hosted Ehrlich was:



“[A]n open and blunt advocate of genocide political policies… Dr. Ehrlich has neither the intellectual right and professional right… to speak for biology in particular and for the scientific community in general. Genocide remains genocide, whether advocated in a Munich beer hall in the 1920 or in a Texas college auditorium in 1967.”

(Counterpunch, “Population Bomb or Bomb the Population?,” April 3, 2019)



The New Atlantis showed the racist implications of Ehrlich’s policies:



“In 1968, Paul Ehrlich wrote in The Population Bomb, ‘I have yet to meet anyone familiar with the situation who thinks India will be self sufficient in food by 1971, if ever’… By 1972-1973, the number of sterilizations in India reached three million per year.”

(The New Atlantis, “The Population Control Holocaust,” By Robert Zubrin, Number 35, Spring 2012, pp. 33-54)



When most people think of eugenics and forced sterilization they think of Nazi Germany, but tragically Francis’s Vatican is hosting and promoting the foremost one-world government abortionist eugenicist leaders of those same policies such as Ehrlich.



The Francis and the Club of Rome agenda for a one-world regime is also Ehrlich’s goal according to Fox News:



“President Obama’s ‘science czar,’ John Holdren, once floated the idea of forced abortions, ‘compulsory sterilization,’ and the creation of a ‘Planetary Regime.'”



“… [Holdren propounded this ‘Planetary Regime’ policies in a] textbook he co-authored in 1977, ‘Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment,’ a copy of which was obtained by FOXNews.com”



“The 1,000-page course book, which was co-written with environmental activists Paul and Anne Ehrlich.

(Fox News, “Obama’s ‘Science Czar Considered Forced Abortions, Sterilization as Population Growth Solutions,” Published July 21, 2009, Last Update January 27, 2015)

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God's Will and to do it.















