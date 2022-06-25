How long will it take for people to recognize that telling us not to “breed like rabbits” wasn’t simply one inconsiderate remark on the part of this Jorge Bergolio, but rather, represents the tip of the iceberg where a eugenics mentality is concerned? 

SEARCH

Flashback: Are Francis & Cupich Pro-Abortion like [Biden,] Kaine, Hillary & Hitler Despite Lip Service?

June 25, 2022

Justina said…

Thank you for highlighting this vital theme. How long will it take for people to recognize that telling us not to “breed like rabbits” wasn’t simply one inconsiderate remark on the part of this pope, but rather, represents the tip of the iceberg where a eugenics mentality is concerned? When will people realize that even a pope can’t “make things Catholic” just by saying them, and that we cannot, without serious risk to our sanity and our souls, go on pretending that much of what this man says is “Catholic” in any way, shape, or form?

9:10 AM

Justina said…

P.S. The derogatory term “rabbits” denoting less-than-fully-valued human beings, by the way, has an interesting history in this regard. Pope Francis is far from the first one to employ it. Google “Ravensbruck” along with this word, if you aren’t familiar with the standard usage already.

9:19 AM

Regan Wick said…

“Let us not forget that today’s problem of refugees and migrants is the greatest tragedy after that of the Second World War.” – Francis



No mention of the millions of murders in the womb.



11:10 AM

Theranter said…

“Is Pope Francis Pro-Abortion like Catholic Kaine Despite Lip Service?”



He is, but due to his position, he is far more dangerous. What more proof does one need than the things in your well done article?



I was fairly certain he was a population-controller, but when he disbanded the Pontifical Academy for Life, thus ousting some of the most brilliant and faithful people alive on the subject of life at all stages, I knew he was not just a population controller, but also has an inherently evil agenda.



I can only hope and pray enough women see through his thinly-veiled hatred of them, and collectively stand up and say “enough!”

5:24 AM

Viva Cristo Rey said…

It’s over a BILLION murdered by abortion in the last 50 years world wide. – The Catholic Monitor comment section

February 19, 2017

Would Cupich give Hitler Communion since he says Cutting up Babies is Moral Equal, much the same as, Joblessness & Anti-Environmentalism which Hitler fought Against?



Cupich: Was Hitler Pro-Life since he Agreed with many of your & Francis’s Consistent Ethic of Life Stances?



-Updated on November 9, 2017-



Francis and Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich appears to be pro-choice like Hillary Clinton’s ex-running mate Catholic Tim Kaine.



Kaine’s ex-running mate Clinton, Francis and the Media liken Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.



Ironically, it is Kaine, Hillary, Cupich and Francis who appear to resemble Hitler in his pro-choice policies.



As the German Media covered up Hitler’s many scandals, the Nazi Media, also, promoted the pro-choice Hitler.



In 1933, when the Nazis came to power, one of Hitler’s first acts was to legalize abortion for the “health of the mother” which meant abortion on demand. By 1935 Germany had 500,000 abortions a year.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]



Pro-choice Hitler’s next step after legalizing abortion was sterilization which lead to eugenics which lead to the mass murder of not only the innocent unborn babies, but the disabled, poor, unemployed, Nazi opponents, gypsies and Jews.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]



Hillary Clinton like Hitler said she supports legalize abortion for the “health of the mother” which like Hitler means abortion on demand.



Clinton supports the killing of the 58,000,000 unborn babies aborted in the U.S.A. since 1973.



In the final presidential debate she said she supported even partial-birth abortion. Trump said it best in the debate:



“If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the womb out of the mother, just prior to the birth of the baby.”



The Clintons, also, followed Hitler in pushing sterilization for unwanted minorities. On March 15, 2016, the left leaning Counterpunch.com, in an article on the Clinton era called “The Clintons Do Haiti: Keep the Natives From Breeding,” said:



“Clintonian population policy in Haiti…revealed in an internal U. S. Agency for International Development report, the fundamental goal of the American government is to keep the natives from breeding…and the establishment of 23 facilities to provide sterilization.”[http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/03/15/the-clintons-in-haiti-keep-the-natives-from-breeding/]



Hillary, again, followed Hitler in supporting eugenics. Like him she thinks the disabled can be killed.



Clinton said she was in “awe” of Nazi admirer and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger who wrote that the disabled “should never be born” and promoted abortion against minorities and “morons” according to the following article by The American Spectator.



On September 22, 2016, The American Spectator in “She is not their champion at the beginning of life” said:



“She promised Planned Parenthood that she will not let concerns about eugenic abortion undermine its gains. When Indiana legislators proposed protection for unborn children diagnosed with disabilities, Hillary blasted it, saying earlier that year that “I will defend a woman’s right to make her own health-care decisions” and “I’ll defend Planned Parenthood against this attacks.”[https://spectator.org/eugenic-hillarys-pitch-to-the-disabled/]



Of course, the Media like the Nazi Media who promoted the pro-choice Hitler, promote the Planned Parenthood eugenic abortion supporting Hillary while they cover up the scandal of the Nazi foundations of Planned Parenthood.



Clinton’s vice presidential running mate “Catholic” Tim Kaine said “My faith is central to everything I do.” He claims he is a faithful Catholic who accepts the teachings of the Church and is “personally opposed” to abortion.



Kaine while offering lip service to being against abortion has “a 100 percent pro-choice voting record for his time in the Senate from NARAL and Planned Parenthood” according to Religion and Politics writer Megan Sweas.[http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/10/05/tim-kaines-catholic-problem/]



In other words, he like Hitler and Hillary is pro-choice and for abortion on demand.



It appears that Pope Francis and Cupich like Kaine are “personally opposed” to abortion, but their actions, except for lip service, appear to show that like Kaine they are 100 percent pro-abortion.



The action records of Cupich and Francis show they are pro-choice (Francis being the first pro-choice Pope in history) who are following in the footsteps of Kaine, Hillary and Hitler?



On February 7, Lifenews.com stated 150 million to a billion babies have been killed since the twentieth century pro-abortion legislation began.



The pro-life website, farther, said that Francis “had done nothing of any substance” to stop this holocaust (after noting he is the first Pope to use a pro-abortion euphemism “interruption of pregnancy” condemned by Pope John Paul II):



“Pope Francis, while he has made some brief references to abortion in homilies or speeches, has done nothing of any substance to address this mass killing.”[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]



Cupich like Francis has made brief references to abortion and done nothing of any substance to address the genocide of unborn babies.



Unfortunately, Cupich and Francis have not just done nothing to help the unborn babies, it appears they promotes abortionists and their anti-life causes.



Francis and Cardinal have acted like Kaine in giving lip service to being against abortion while in action being 100 percent pro-choice.



Francis, like Clinton’s running mate, has promoted abortion, anti-pro-life statues and abortionists.



Going one step farther than the Pope on the religious side, Cupich even promotes giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians.



While on the policy side, Francis said he is “gratified” by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which “promote universal access to abortion” according to Voice of the Family.com.[http://voiceofthefamily.com/pope-francis-gratified-by-un-goals-that-demand-universal-access-to-sexual-and-reproductive-health/]



Francis “removed every single member of the Vatican pro-life academy” and changed its statues to remove “the requirement for members to sign a pro-life declaration” according to Lifenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-has-removed-every-single-member-of-the-vatican-pro-life-academ]



Francis received, for a private audience in the Vatican, Emma Bonino. She is Italy’s leading promoter of abortion, sterilization and euthanasia.



He said she was a great historical figure and stated that she was one of Italy’s “forgotten greats.” She performed illegal abortions and worked “with the Information Centre on Sterilization and Abortion which boasted over 10,000 abortions” according to Lifenews.com. [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/2016-the-year-pope-francis-finally-showed-his-hand]



Pope Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization” according to Lifenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]



The Chicago Cardinal Cupich has gone farther than Francis, in terms of being sacrilegious, in saying on Face the Nation in 2014 that he would give Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians.



Would Cupich give Hitler, who was a pro-abortion politician, Holy Communion since the Nazi dictator agreed with many of what he and Francis call their consistent ethic of life stances?



The Cardinal explicitly said cutting up babies is, morally equal, much the same as, joblessness and anti-environmentalism.



Fighting joblessness, anti-environmentalism and other secular issues are the new euphemism or cognitive re-definition of pro-life.



The progressive pro-Francis magazine Commonwealth reported that the current Pope in an article titled “How Pope Francis Refamed the Politics of Being ‘Prolife'” now says:



Being “prolife” is is not a “single-issue” and, also, means ”’the environment devastated by man’s predatory relationship with nature’… undocumented immigrants and unemployed workers.”

(Commonwealth, By John Gehring, September 13, 2017)



In 2015, the Chicago Cardinal sounded like a Nazi sympathizer when he compared the genocide of unborn babies to joblessness. He compared the “Planned Parenthood grisly traffic in aborted babies body parts to… joblessness and a broken immigration system.”

(“Leftist CDL Cupich In Running to Chair US Bishops’ Pro-Life Committee,” Church Militant, October 24, 2017)



By Cupich’s Nazi sympathizer-like reasoning then Hitler’s grisly death camp genocide should be conterbalanced by the fact that the Nazis government reduced unemployment from six million to one million and was one of the first to create environmental protection laws.



Francis and the Cardinal in their statements down play the abortion genocide while making climate change a top priority and appear to, also, equate environmentalism (and even tobacco smoking which was just outlawed in the Vatican) with having a consistent ethic life position.



By their reasoning Hitler was pro-life since it’s not a single issue and he agreed with many of Pope Francis’s consistent ethic of life stances.



Hitler had a “stance against Tobacco use” and the “Nazi’s were the first to create environmental protection laws in history” according to the europeanknights project.com. (12 Things You We’re Not Told About Adolph Hitler and Nazi (NSDAP) Germany,” January 13, 2017)



Lifesitenews.com pointed out that Cupich said abortion “is a ‘controversial issue.’ It needs to be ‘put behind us so the government can focus on it’s budget.'”



This statement sounds like something similar to what a Nazi sympathizer would say:



The Jewish genocide is a “controversial issue,” it needs to be put behind us so the government can focus on it’s budget.



The pro-life news service responding to the Chicago Cardinal’s statement said:



“Your Eminence, abortion is immoral because it kills… Dietrich Bonhoeffer didn’t fret about train prices in Nazi Germany. He spoke truth to power about the genocide of Jews and eventually lost his life.”

(“Cardinal Cupich shows his priorities in responses to two different tragedies,” November 8, 2017, Lifesitenews.com)



Why is the Media, and even most of the Catholic Media, covering up that Pope Francis and Cupich, in terms of their actions, appears to be pro-choice like Kaine, Hillary and Hitler?

Comments

Justina said…

Thank you for highlighting this vital theme. How long will it take for people to recognize that telling us not to “breed like rabbits” wasn’t simply one inconsiderate remark on the part of this pope, but rather, represents the tip of the iceberg where a eugenics mentality is concerned? When will people realize that even a pope can’t “make things Catholic” just by saying them, and that we cannot, without serious risk to our sanity and our souls, go on pretending that much of what this man says is “Catholic” in any way, shape, or form?

9:10 AM

Justina said…

P.S. The derogatory term “rabbits” denoting less-than-fully-valued human beings, by the way, has an interesting history in this regard. Pope Francis is far from the first one to employ it. Google “Ravensbruck” along with this word, if you aren’t familiar with the standard usage already.

9:19 AM

Regan Wick said…

“Let us not forget that today’s problem of refugees and migrants is the greatest tragedy after that of the Second World War.” – Francis



No mention of the millions of murders in the womb.



11:10 AM

Theranter said…

“Is Pope Francis Pro-Abortion like Catholic Kaine Despite Lip Service?”



He is, but due to his position, he is far more dangerous. What more proof does one need than the things in your well done article?



I was fairly certain he was a population-controller, but when he disbanded the Pontifical Academy for Life, thus ousting some of the most brilliant and faithful people alive on the subject of life at all stages, I knew he was not just a population controller, but also has an inherently evil agenda.



I can only hope and pray enough women see through his thinly-veiled hatred of them, and collectively stand up and say “enough!”

5:24 AM

Viva Cristo Rey said…

It’s over a BILLION murdered by abortion in the last 50 years world wide.

10:26 AM

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

