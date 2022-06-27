AN OPEN LETTER TO SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN

With the deepest respect for our U.S. military, I urge you ro address the ongoing problem of anti-Christian persecution and the silencing of conservative viewpoints in the U.S. armed forces.

The law is clear that the religious liberties of our men and women in uniform are not to be abridged; that they have the same freedoms under the Constitution as any other U.S. citizen. Yet we are seeing a continuation of instances in which of instances in which military members – and chaplains, in particular – are being punished snd threatened for expressing their religious faith in the course of performing their duties. This type of action reflects a persistent movement and an increasing willingness on the part of the federal government to restrict and silence religious and conservative speech.

In your leadership role, you have a unique capability and responsibility to make a difference in this matter. I support you in standing up for these brave men and women and urge you to take all possible appropriate action on this issue, with the goal of ensuring that the military and Pentagon follow the law and end anti-Christian and anti-conservative discrimination and persecution throughout the armed services.

I write this letter impelled by my own experience as an airman in the 8th Air Force in 1945 flying 32 combat missions over Germany as a member of a B-17 bomber flight crew of the 303rd Bomb Group.

Sincerely Yours,

(sig)

+Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi

I