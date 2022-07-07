IS IT ANY WONDER THAT YOUNG AMERICANS ARE CONFUSED ABOUT RIGHT AND WRONG

SEARCH

Is Francis like "Fringe/Extremist" Andrew Cuomo & his father Mario Cuomo "personally opposed to abortion," BUT "he had no right to impose his personal religious views on a pluralistic society"?

July 07, 2022

I think the key is that a very large percentage of people don’t like abortion at all and want to see it banned except in quite exceptional cases. However, my guess is that these same people think that overturning Roe v. Wade would mean banning the very small percentage of abortions that they would allow. Thus you end up with a quite large majority favoring the “Republican” position while also not wanting Roe overturned! What these people are going to learn over the next months is that the SCOTUS has actually given them what they preferred—by overturning Roe.Admittedly it’s all weird and frustrating for politicians, but what really jumps out from the responses is just how extreme the Dem positions and rhetoric are in the eyes of most halfway normal Americans. So, one more issue on which Dems are cruising for a bruising, by espousing rhetoric that most Americans regard as fringe/extremist or even un-American. – Mark Wauck

Is Francis like Andrew Cuomo and his father Mario Cuomo “personally opposed to abortion,” BUT “he had no right to impose his personal religious views on a pluralistic society”?:Reading Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Times op-ed in defense of New York State’s new and perversely titled Reproductive Health Act, I was reminded of his father Mario Cuomo’s own tendentious arguments explaining why he, as a Catholic, could support Roe v. Wade. Andrew Cuomo’s arguments share the same weakness for pious dissembling.

Both Cuomo père et fils approach the issue as political animals, and their support for abortion on demand was and is driven by Democratic party politics. Recall: Mario Cuomo entered the abortion culture wars in 1977 to provide intellectual cover for his friend, New York Representative Geraldine Ferraro, who as Walter Mondale’s presidential running mate in 1984 was the first woman, the first Italian-American and first pro-choice Catholic to run for vice president of the United States. The ticket lost both the Catholic and the Italian-American vote.

The younger Cuomo’s op-ed is a bumbling political effort to tie the pro-life movement to Trumpism and—astonishingly—to argue that the Catholic Church he claims to identify with is part of evangelicalism’s faded religious right. It is also an attempt to wave away the prominent critiques of his legislation by numerous Catholic bishops, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and Father John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame. Unlike his father, the governor is prone to public pratfalls.

Mario Cuomo’s central argument, in his famous speech at the University of Notre Dame, was that while he was personally opposed as a Catholic to abortion on moral grounds—indeed, he averred, he and his wife Matilda would never abort a pregnancy—he had no right to impose his personal religious views on a pluralistic society. His son Andrew’s underlying argument mimics his father’s: that “religious values” should not “drive political decisions.” This both distorts Catholic arguments against abortion. [https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/02/12/andrew-cuomo-and-sad-inheritance-personal-opposition-abortion]

Might leftist Francis be a cold and scheming diplomat whose only concern might be to protect the power of the leftist Biden and Pelosi abortion federal government and its attempt to impose abortion even against the Supreme Court decision while claiming to be “personally opposed to abortion”?

Why does Francis refuse to even denounce the Nancy Pelosi/Joe Biden’s extreme support of the killing of unborn babies that “most Americans regard as fringe/extremist”?

Mark Wauck showed how Francis seems to be refusing to condemn what “most Americans regard as fringe/extremist or even un-American”:

It seems pretty clear that most pollsters simply aren’t asking the right questions. To see this a bit better here is a nice twitter thread that analyzes the polling results. Note that this is very mainstream-to-liberal polling, done by former Clintonista Mark Penn’s outfit. Note also how restrictive the majority would prefer the laws to be.

New polling data out on #Dobbs:



1) Overturning #RoeVsWade: 45% Support/55% Oppose



2) 37% would ban abortion entirely w/ only rape and incest exceptions



3) 49% support abortion ban after 6 wks



4) 72%!! support abortion ban after 15wks



harvardharrispoll.com/wp-content/upl… 5) Only 10% support Dem. position of allowing abortion up until birth.



6) 44% say it is better for states to set abortion standards; 31% say Congress; and 25% say #SCOTUS



7) 63% say #SCOTUS is legitimate; 59% say it is wrong for Dems to call #SCOTUSillegitimate 8) 36% say #Dobbs makes it more likely they will vote GOP in ’22; 36% say more likely to vote for Dem.; 29% no difference

I think the key is that a very large percentage of people don't like abortion at all and want to see it banned except in quite exceptional cases. However, my guess is that these same people think that overturning Roe v. Wade would mean banning the very small percentage of abortions that they would allow. Thus you end up with a quite large majority favoring the "Republican" position while also not wanting Roe overturned! What these people are going to learn over the next months is that the SCOTUS has actually given them what they preferred—by overturning Roe.

Admittedly it’s all weird and frustrating for politicians, but what really jumps out from the responses is just how extreme the Dem positions and rhetoric are in the eyes of most halfway normal Americans. So, one more issue on which Dems are cruising for a bruising, by espousing rhetoric that most Americans regard as fringe/extremist or even un-American. [https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/abortion-politics-disconnect?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email]

