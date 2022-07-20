Words of Christ

July 18, 2022

“If I were to show you what is coming,

It would take your breath away,

But My grace is sufficient to cover you.

But seek My face,

And avail yourself of every opportunity

To come before Me,

That you might be bathed in grace.

For what soon comes

Will take men to their knees,

And yet still many will not worship Me.

For the hearts of men have been gripped by evil,

And they cannot see

The light that shines so brightly upon them.

Be assured, though, that if you will but seek My face,

And come before Me,

That grace sufficient for the coming days

Will be poured upon you.

Indeed if I were to show you what soon comes,

It would take your breath away.

But be not dismayed

For My grace is sufficient,

And I will cover you.”

-s