THE FRIENDS OF FRANCIS ARE BECOMING INCREASINGLY UNHINGED IN THEIR DEFENSE OF HIM

Flashback: “Boiling with Rage” Francis Afraid to Answer 5 “Yes” & “No” Questions of 4 Cardinals on if He Supports Heresy

July 20, 2022

November 18, 2016

“Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.” (Matthew 5:37)



Vatican expert Edward Pentin told EWTN:



“[S]ources within [the Pope’s residence] Santa Marta [say] that the Pope is…boiling with rage” because of a letter from four Cardinals.



On November 14, it was revealed that Cardinal Raymond Burke and three other Cardinals have specifically asked Pope Francis in a formal letter to deny heretical interpretations of Amoris Laetitia that are counter or in direct division to Veritatis Splendor as well as sacred Scripture and the Tradition of the Church.



Fr. Antonio Spadaro has dismissed the Pope “boiling with rage” reports on Twitter.



Father Raymond de Souza called Spadaro the “mouthpiece of Pope Francis.” Aleteia journalist Konrad Sawicki said the priest is “closer to Pope Francis than most people in the world.”



The “mouthpiece of Pope Francis” closeness to the pontiff should means his words in print or twitter carry great weight in understanding the mind and heart of the Pope.



However, despite Spadaro’s closeness to Francis it appears to mean that he cannot be considered a unbiased spokesman because of his polemic tone.



He, to the astonishment of many, appeared to call Cardinal Burke “a witless worm” on twitter immediately after the letter was made public.





Spadaro claims he was calling himself “a witless worm” and would never mock cardinals or Church clerics.



Unfortunately, his the recent past counters this claim. He has mocked cardinals and Church clerics who questioned the agenda of the Pope at the Synod.





Of his past verbally abusive tone, Catholic journalist Phil Lawler said:



“Still more troubling has been the polemical tone adopted by Father Antonio Spadaro, the editor of the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica, who has worked closely with Pope Francis throughout the Synod process. On his Twitter feed Father Spadaro has poured out barbs, mocking those who question the apparent direction of the Synod.”



Two friends of the Pope and newly made Cardinals (Cupich and Tobin) have in a mocking tone attacked the four Cardinals saying they need “conversion” and are “naive” in an apparent attempt to discourage them.



Other friends of Francis called the Cardinals “witless…schismatic, heretical, and even comparable to the Arian heretic” according to Bishop Athanasius Schneider.



The “mouthpiece of Pope Francis,” the two Cardinals as well as the other friends of the Pope despite their name calling and belittling are obviously afraid to answer the 5 questions.



Instead of answering the “Yes” and “No” questions, they keep changing or diverting the narrative. Refusing to dialogue calmly, they belittle, verbally abuse and boil with rage.



Bishop Schneider in a statement said of these and the other friends of Francis that they are divisive in their “refusal to dialogue, and irrational rage.” He, also, said their ” violent and intolerant reactions…against the calm and circumspect plea of the four Cardinals causes astonishment.”



The statement of Bishop Schneider and the letter of the four Cardinals in their clarity, beauty and calm sharply contrast with the supporters of Amoris Laetitia rants.



Truth is beautiful and clear.



Whereas, deception hide behind ambiguity, verbal abuse, divisiveness, discouragement and a mocking tone that attempts to divert the subject away from the real question.



Deception is ugly and ambiguous.



As G. K. Chesterton said “Evil always takes advantage of ambiguity. Evil always wins through the strength of its splendid dupes.”



Dupe means victim of deception.



In the the name of Jesus Christ and his teachings, the Pope and his friends must simply answer the 5 simple questions and not change or divert the narrative with mocking smear tactics.

The famous Fr. Z explained how Spadaro and the other defenders of the ambiguity in Amoris Laetitia work. He calls them the “Smear Machine.” Fr. Z said:



“They of the Machine use the standard scare-labeling (in this piece, Card. Burke is an ‘ultraconservative’) along with an unflattering photo. They cite their darlings (here, the infamous Timothy Radcliffe). They make their goofy surmises based on their deep knowledge of Catholicism (‘first step to declaring the pope a heretic the Church would be in unprecedented situation’). They psychologize the ones they want to belittle.”



Fr. Z failed to mention that Francis himself is the leader of the smear machine in psychologizing those they want to belittle. The Pope after the letter appeared, in an interview with the newspaper Avvenire, said:



“Where there’s not a nasty spirit, they can help you on the path,” he said. “Other times, you see quickly that criticisms taken here and there to justify pre-existing positions aren’t honest, they’re formed with a nasty spirit in order to sow division.”



These rigorisms, Francis argued, “are born from something missing, from trying to hide one’s own sad dissatisfaction behind a kind of armor.”



Despite the Pope and his friends attempt to discourage the Cardinals as well as isolate or divide them from the rest of the Church, they appear determined to continue.



It does appear that the letter might be the “first step to declaring the pope a heretic.” If Francis refuses to respond he implicitly endorses heresy. The maxim of the law is “Silence gives consent.”



The Pope has two choices:



-To admit to error or heresy by silence



– To fight the heresies his ambiguity in Amoris Laetitia brought into the Church



If Francis chooses to remain silent and refuses to response to the letter, Cardinal Burke on November 15, in an interview with the National Catholic Register, said the Pope is in danger of receiving “a formal act of correction of serious error” from the Cardinals.





Oakes Spalding of the Mahounds Paradise blog said it best as to why Francis is afraid to answer the 5 “Yes” and “No” questions of the four Cardinals on if he supports heresy or not:



“The recent events involving Francis and his pontificate have been momentous. We may be witnessing the initial stages of an attempt to formerly “correct” a sitting pope for heresy.



Four cardinals sent the Pope a formal document or ‘Dubia’ asking for clarification in the form of five simple Yes or No answers on the interpretation of the recent apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia. The Pope refused to respond.



Everyone knows why he refused. Pope Francis wants Amoris Laetitia to have a revolutionary effect on the Church. He wants it to be interpreted and taught by the bishops as allowing, among other things, communion for unrepentant adulterers.



This, is of course heresy – a contradiction of the words of Christ as well as the tradition of the Church – and the Pope knows it. So, he can’t explicitly confirm that the document says this. On the other hand, he can’t explicitly deny that it says this, as this would largely quash the efforts of friendly bishops to put forward his desired heretical interpretation.



So he refused to respond. And after a decent interval, the cardinals went public. Now the Pope and his men are predictably engaged in an intensive campaign to vilify the cardinals and anyone who might be allied with them.”



Pope Francis and his friends in refusing to answer the 5 “Yes” and “No” questions of the four Cardinals on if he or they supports heresy or not are refusing to follow Jesus Christ’s teachings:



“Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.” (Matthew 5:37)



Father Louis Cameli, author of “The Devil You Don’t Know: Recognizing and Resisting Evil in Everyday Life,” wrote:



The everyday tactics of the devil are deception, division, diversion and discouragement.



These are the tactics Satan uses in his cowardly and below the belt dirty war against all mankind.



It appears that those who surround the elderly, almost 80 years old, Pope Francis such as Fr. Antonio Spadaro and others in his inner bubble are influencing others and even the Pope to use some of these tactics in a dirty war against the four Cardinals.



As I wrote in my article “If Pope Francis was President Reagan would the Media be Reporting Signs of Dementia?,” the Pope at the beginning of his office knew the difference between Catholic doctrine and his personal opinion.[http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2016/06/four-cardinals-challenge-pope-heresy.html?m=1, http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2016/12/dememtia-signs-pope-franciss-comments.html?m=1]



But, in the last few years, he has been showing signs of dementia and confusing the difference between opinion and defined infallible Catholic doctrine especially in interviews and so-called pastoral initiatives.



In these situations, he many times appears to be reflecting the views of those who have created a bubble around him.



Unfortunately, those in the bubble surrounding him are said to have a “paranoid style,” “conspiracy” thinking and appear to reject the most basic laws of reason according to reliable journalists.



EWTN commentator Robert Royal of Catholic Thing said:



“He is clearly in a bubble” with persons who want “God to repeal the Laws of Non-contradiction” and who believe “conspiracy” theories that are “bizarre.”



Also, journalist Phil Lawler of CatholicCulture.org said:



It is ” likely…people surrounding Pope Francis” have a “paranoid style ” and have fallen into “conspiracy” thinking that “see enemies wherever there is resistance to their adenda.”



Francis, as he is closes in on 80 years old, appears to be overly attached to the style, thinking and opinions of those who were called dissenters under Pope John Paul II and are now called liberals who make up his inner circle.



This, being overly attached to certain liberal clerics, is reflected in interviews where he makes bizarre papal statements such as couples in fornication are in a state of grace.



Also, in his apparent desire for unrepentant couples in adultery to receive Holy Communion which is always clouded in ambiguity.



This desire appears to be tied to his attachment to Cardinal Kasper and his ideas which Robert Royal says run counter the the Laws of Non-contradiction.



Dementia.com says a symptom of mid-stage dementia is becoming “overly attached to a certain person.”



In the “Signs of Dementia” article, I go over many other more explicit examples of losses of touch with reality and confusion that seem to indicate Francis’s possible mental unfitness.



If the elderly Pope Francis is mentally unfit he needs to resign his office.



However, Francis can begin to show he doesn’t have dementia by apologizing for the bizarre statements he has made that are 100 percent opposite of defined infallible Catholic doctrine.



Next, he needs to break free from the bubble of adviser who have ill advised him and apologize for the verbal abuse they have unleashed on the four Cardinals and others.



“Do not be deceived: No sexually immoral people, idolaters, adulterers or…verbally abusive people, or swindlers will inherit God’s kingdom.” (1 Corinthians 6:9- 11)

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

