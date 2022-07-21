KAMALA HARRIS HAS DEVISED A PLAN TO FORCE STATES TO ALLOW ABORTION ON DEMAND



Kamala Harris devised a plan to force states to allow abortion-on-demand

Ever since the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the Left has been fuming.

Left-wing mobs have gathered outside Justices’ houses and attacked churches and crisis pregnancy centers while Democrat politicians have schemed to get around this ruling.

And Kamala Harris devised a plan to force states to allow abortion-on-demand.

Addressing the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Vice President Harris said they won’t let the Senate filibuster rule get in the way of what she called “freedoms.”

The so-called “freedoms” Harris was referring to were as she put it, “the freedom to be safe from gun violence, the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies, and the freedom to vote.”

Vice President Harris’ idea of freedom is stripping law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights, allowing unborn children to be killed in the womb at any stage, and ensuring that American elections are rigged in favor of Democrats.

The Biden administration’s failed attack on the filibuster

The Senate filibuster has served as an important safeguard against an out-of-control majority making extreme changes to policy.

But when today’s radical Left doesn’t get their way, they want to tear down our system of checks and balances.

Earlier this year, Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to gut the Senate filibuster to push through their so-called “voting rights” legislation.

Of course, when Democrats say “voting rights” what they really mean is banning states from enacting common-sense election integrity measures like voter ID.

The Left claims it is about making it easier to vote, while their true goal is to make it easier to cheat, especially given how bad polls are looking for Democrats.

That scheme to kill the filibuster and rig future elections fell flat when moderate Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-MN) voted against getting rid of the filibuster.

Biden has recently called on the Senate to abolish the filibuster to force abortion-on-demand in all 50 states.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights — we should require an exception to the filibuster for this action,” Biden said.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that they have the votes to do this right now.

The Midterms matter

Biden and Harris have shown just how far they would like to go to push through their extreme leftist agenda.

While polls have been looking good for Republicans this election year, conservatives cannot afford to be caught asleep at the wheel.

If Democrats somehow manage to gain even a couple seats in the Senate, things could get a lot worse.

If they get the votes to kill the filibuster, you can expect massive gun-grabs, expanding abortion-on-demand up until the point of birth, mass amnesty for illegal aliens, and rigging of future elections so that Republicans never hold power again.

They want to transform America for the worse, and they have gotten bolder than ever about it.

Here is hoping Americans reject the Left’s dangerous vision for our country this November.

Here is hoping Americans reject the Left's dangerous vision for our country this November.