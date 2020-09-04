WORDS RECEIVED FROM A GUARDIAN ANGEL



Guardian Angel

August 26, 2020

“The people looked out their windows,

And they said, “There is a storm coming,”

And they poured themselves a drink,

And locked the windows and the doors.

But they knew not the truth of what was coming,

For a darkness is coming that carries within it a pestilence

Such as has never been seen upon the earth

Since the beginning.

As the Lord said to Moses,

“Stretch out your hand towards heaven,

And let darkness, darkness so thick that it can be felt, cover Egypt,”

He soon says it again.

This darkness will spare not those who have claimed to be learned men

For they have spoken against the truth of God,

And it will spare not those who have claimed to love God,

But who have loved themselves instead.

The time of divine mercy draws to a close,

And the time of justice now falls upon the earth,

And even when the darkness has ended, and the light has returned,

Many will not see it not for they have become creatures of the dark.

Unrest now covers the earth.

Looters wander through the streets while evil sells itself on the corners,

And the innocence of children is stolen,

And given to the highest bidder.

Shed not tears for Rome says the Lord for they have desecrated My holy places.

But know also that God no longer smiles upon your country,

For it has killed the children,

And blasphemed His name and the place that He dwells.

There is a darkness that is coming that nothing can penetrate,

Except the light of a candle that has been blessed by a holy priest,

And in that time nothing will keep out the demons that beat upon your doors

But the blood of Christ.

But there is no need to smear it upon your doorposts,

For you have been washed in His blood,

And you are now covered.

And therefore you shall not be harmed.”

-S

