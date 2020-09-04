SOMETIMES WE ARE ALLOWED TO WITNESS JUSTICE BEING ADMINISTERED HERE RATHER THAN IN THE HEREAFTER

Rag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits – Contact Info: TheLastRefuge@reagan.comSkip to content
Antifa Activist, Suspected of Murder, Killed During Shoot-Out With Task Force Attempting Arrest…
Posted on September 4, 2020 by sundance
Antifa activist Michael Reinoehl (pictured left – white T-shirt) was killed during a shoot-out with “a fugitive task force” attempting to arrest him for the suspected murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson.
According to the New York Timesan arrest warrant was issued for Reinoehl on Thursday and when police moved-in to make the arrest Reinoehl was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
The Post Mellenial – […] Reinoehl had reportedly fled Oregon and crossed state lines into Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia.
Reinoehl reportedly left an apartment complex appearing to be armed, The Olympian reported, and entered his vehicle when a shootout began. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde about 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired at a traffic stop, KATU reported.
Witnesses at the scene cited an unmarked SUV parked on School Street when the vehicle converged with another on the car at the apartment.
The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl. (read more)
416 Responses to Antifa Activist, Suspected of Murder, Killed During Shoot-Out With Task Force Attempting Arrest…
- momofpoms says:September 4, 2020 at 10:47 amThere are consequences to the choices we make.God makes this clear.
I am not judging this person,his actions did.He was a grown man who decided violence was his choice of life.
So be it.I feel sorry for the people that were put in the position of having to put their lives in danger by going to arrest him.I feel sorry they had to take a life.
Evil is evil.All this feeling sorry for these people that are making these violent choices..
I feel sorry for the ones that have been victimized by them,with no one coming to their aid.
The people beaten,chased,their homes and businesses destroyed because of the evil choices being made.
The children,why did he have his daughter?When is it ok to take a child to a violent riot???
People have had their children taken for much less.
He made his choice,it was not a loving peaceful one.
It was an evil,mean,lets see how many more people I can kill before I go choice.
I am glad he will not be able to victimize anyone else.Liked by 10 peopleReply
- SanJac says:September 4, 2020 at 11:06 amHe and those like him who step into insanity will never be reformed and there are limited paths to deal with them all.Liked by 6 peopleReply
- MVW says:September 4, 2020 at 10:51 amLooks like Antifa is composed of 2 types, the rich entitled Liberal Arts Fools that wanna be ‘revolutionaries’ and the hardened criminals that have been ‘given’ the right to kill, loot, maim, rape and rampage.This is one of the latter.Liked by 12 peopleReply
- SanJac says:September 4, 2020 at 11:07 amAnd how many of these terrorists were recently released from jail or prison ?Liked by 4 peopleReply
- VVV VVV says:September 4, 2020 at 11:08 am“…given the right to…” No, paid. It’s their job.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Mr e-man says:September 4, 2020 at 11:56 amOr he could be a useful fool for the leaders. They find people who they trick into the dirty work while the leaders hide behind them. This guy doesn’t appear to be too bright.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Rachel Guess says:September 4, 2020 at 12:28 pmMr e-man, not too bright is beyond an understatement. This imbecile took his 11 year old daughter to the portland riots, including having her carry a baseball bat around with her. I always feel sad for children that grow up without a parent, but in this particular case I think it is for the best and hope that someone will step up to the plate to provide the guidance they will need in their teen years, correcting any malignancy/hatred reinoehl managed to encourage in his kids.Liked by 1 personReply
- Lady Sid says:September 4, 2020 at 12:38 pmHeard on Red-eye Radio program during the night that Reinhoehl had been stopped some time ago by police on the interstate clocked at 111 mph and driving under the influence of marijuana. His 17 yo son was in the car, too. Until pandemic hit, I didn’t realize what terrible shape whole hunks of our country are in! Adults not adulting is a serious problem.Liked by 1 personReply
- Dwayne Diesel says:September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pmThere are a whole bunch like Reinhoehl out there. But, as we all know, the MSM only likes to focus on one demographic….I know I grew up with a POS drug-addicted alcoholic abusive mom. I just want to know what’s being done to arrest his assassination partners? I assume most on here saw the entire video like I did- where it shows Reinhoehl setting up with the BLM group. Then the cameraman narrates, with a focus on the in some cases well-done graffiti, as he walks down the street…The black car revs its engine and the cameraman gives it all away- I’m nervous that’s the signal. Then you see the black car pull up- where are they? There? Them? pow pow….and his clean up team swings into action cleaning up brass and pretending to render services to the deceased until the whole assassin squad disappears.Should of kept his butt alive to get the rest. Although, they should be able to find the originator of that video.LikeReply
- Rachel Guess says:September 4, 2020 at 12:28 pmMr e-man, not too bright is beyond an understatement. This imbecile took his 11 year old daughter to the portland riots, including having her carry a baseball bat around with her. I always feel sad for children that grow up without a parent, but in this particular case I think it is for the best and hope that someone will step up to the plate to provide the guidance they will need in their teen years, correcting any malignancy/hatred reinoehl managed to encourage in his kids.Liked by 1 personReply
- Tl Howard says:September 4, 2020 at 1:08 pmI don’t know about *this* guy, but a lot of people who are drawn to such activities are people who belong in mental institutions, just like some of the people who have shot up scores of people in schools and elsewhere.LikeReply
- Art of War! PDJT style! says:September 4, 2020 at 10:54 am‘Bout damn time. Saves a few bucks on an injection, electricity or rope. Take your choice.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Deplorable_Vespucciland says:September 4, 2020 at 10:56 amAntifaGoons open carrying is nothing new. Always suspected that the blacbloc brigade with their AKs were not the only armed commies in the streets, just the obvious ones. You can see here at about the 3-minute mark four of them with facemasks standing on a street corner. https://www.youtube.com/embed/jD2TrqmhoO4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparentThis was about three years ago in Austin,TX. Notice the red & yellow hammer & sickle Antifa flags, also the horseback mounted unit in the street. If not for the many riot police separating the patriots from the homegrown terrorists there would have been bloodshed that day.Liked by 1 personReply
- More Bore says:September 4, 2020 at 11:26 amEven with a few of them armed, they almost certainly do not know what to do with themselves or their gear if it came to that.Liked by 1 personReply
- daylight58 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:46 amI still recall Zombietime’s “inside the Fremont Street” photos with ChiCom-gear-wearing protestors, and the Asian-heritage woman getting them worked-up.We let too many sleeper commies into the U.S. during the 90’s and ‘aughts’.Liked by 1 personReply
- daylight58 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:47 am“…inside the Fremont Street fair..” photos.LikeReply
- nckhawk says:September 4, 2020 at 10:56 amDamn – it was a good old fashioned western shoot out. How did he get a legal semi-automatic rifle with that kind of criminal record in the land of gun control?Liked by 7 peopleReply
- Amy2 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:00 amYou meant his “assault rifle” right? (That term always cracks me up..)Liked by 2 peopleReply
- donnyvee says:September 4, 2020 at 11:00 amWill there be a BLM decal on his coffin to match the one on his neck?LikeReply
- konradwp1 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:27 amYou may laugh about the coffin. But if you are a US taxpayer you will be paying for that sorry cardboard crate with the plastic handles they roll into the furnace.You will also be paying for his daughter’s upkeep. (Although with her murderous father out of the way, there is hope for return on that expense).Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Raised on Reagan says:September 4, 2020 at 11:43 amLet’s hope his daughter is granted custody to his sister. She has her head on straight and did a fine thing turning him in.Liked by 1 personReply
- 63gordfa says:September 4, 2020 at 12:49 pmHas his daughter turned in her baseball bat?LikeReply
- Davey says:September 4, 2020 at 12:59 pmWill he get a “cross-country funeral service”, like other leftist heroes?LikeReply
- Trygve says:September 4, 2020 at 11:04 amI bet the @shipwreckedcrew is infuriated by this.Liked by 1 personReply
- Dwayne Diesel says:September 4, 2020 at 1:04 pmI am only for the fact that chances of getting his accomplices in the assassination of Mr. Danielson will now more than likely go free.LikeReply
- John Davis says:September 4, 2020 at 11:09 amAnother COVID 19 stat?LikeReply
- Reaganite says:September 4, 2020 at 11:09 amPlease forgive this off topic somewhat related
matter:
Prayer is Winning.
Even as measured by Rasmussen:
Witness :Rasmussen 9/4/20
PDJT JA at 52 percent approval today.
40 % strong approvalCompare Obama., who on 9/4/12
had only 48 % JA,
and only 27 % strong approvalObama had 100 % Pravda-press apptoval
of everything he did.President Trump has US, We the People.And Rev Graham’s Day of Prayer in DC,
which will be reflective of so many of us.
It’s not partisan: It is moral.Liked by 1 personReply
- 63gordfa says:September 4, 2020 at 11:17 amA shout out and thank you to Michael Reinoehl for “triggering” his own death penalty execution.
He saved the tax payers a lot of money.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- chuckyschmucky says:September 4, 2020 at 11:19 amRest in pieces, terrorist garbage.Liked by 1 personReply
- northwoodswatcher says:September 4, 2020 at 11:27 amYes!LikeReply
- fionnagh says:September 4, 2020 at 11:27 amJustice, but no peace.LikeReply
- Screaming Eagle says:September 4, 2020 at 11:30 am50 gunshots fired ?…..that’s sounds excessive……….Clearly, 49 would have done the job.
Still, nice shootin’ Marshalls. As we used to say in the old west – “dead or alive – don’t matter.”LikeReply
- uncreativ says:September 4, 2020 at 11:45 amThe story reports the information about shootings by suggesting the 40-50 shots happened before police responded. Either that was sloppy reporting, or there were others involved in shooting at the cops. Did this guy really get 50 shots off, and then the police responded?LikeReply
- Maquis says:September 4, 2020 at 11:45 amIt appears a significant portion of those shots were fired by the decedent.Liked by 1 personReply
- Guyski says:September 4, 2020 at 11:31 amTo all those whitey BLM protestors. Just remember at the end of the day (or your life) you are still white and you ain’t gonna get a big send off. Liked by 1 personReply
- Maquis says:September 4, 2020 at 11:48 amWhat they all need to be assured of, Black, White, or Whateverwhocares, is the warm welcome that awaits them in their next world and our willingness to pay their fare.LikeReply
- SMP Belltown says:September 4, 2020 at 11:32 amI wonder how many body cams were in operation by the members of various law enforcement agencies during this apprehension? Also, how many security cams might have captured the timing of the tragic events…. If there was plenty of coverage, it should decrease the legendary martyr value of the event. If any body cams on the 4+ officers involved were conveniently “off”, then fiscal and operational heads should probably roll at several departments.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Janeka says:September 4, 2020 at 11:36 amToo bad so sad… what’s for lunchLiked by 1 personReply
- BigDeeTX says:September 4, 2020 at 11:40 amIf Michael Reinoehl had been black, they would have rioted for his death, too.Liked by 1 personReply
- uncreativ says:September 4, 2020 at 11:48 amI know, right? So it’s not that they care about Black lives–they don’t or they would care about all the others who suffer death by the crime of murder. And they don’t really care about white people who die at the hands of the police, so that isn’t what really motivates them. All that is left is their marxism.LikeReply
- TMonroe says:September 4, 2020 at 11:57 amIf Joe had a son not being paid by Burisma…LikeReply
- kleen says:September 4, 2020 at 12:37 pmI think the leaders received some tips from their masters(Demoncraps officials) that they are being investigated and to be careful.They have been quiet. 2 nights ago another thug was rightfully killed by cops and no riots. They had an agitated gathering but that was it. Money has dried out to the terrorists, no more buses to the next riot destination.
The plantation masters are hanging on to the donated money to see how badly they are about to be exposed for past terrorism planing. Ball squeezing going on… They feel it.LikeReply
- billrla says:September 4, 2020 at 12:57 pmKleen: Agree. FedGov mop-up operation.LikeReply
- nichan says:September 4, 2020 at 12:57 pmYou think so? Who supplies meth and provide shelter claimed to be for the homeless to these nightly predators? https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=thelastrefuge2&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1301504469373456386&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F09%2F04%2Fantifa-activist-suspected-of-murder-killed-during-shoot-out-with-task-force-attempting-arrest%2F&siteScreenName=thelastrefuge2&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550pxAntifaHQ of Portland has been located funded by C3PO and other groupshttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=thelastrefuge2&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1301705315428323330&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F09%2F04%2Fantifa-activist-suspected-of-murder-killed-during-shoot-out-with-task-force-attempting-arrest%2F&siteScreenName=thelastrefuge2&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550pxThe fabled #AntifaHQ of Portland has been located. The war encampment that
houses the #PortlandProtests and all of its demonic secrets are now laid bare
to the world. The city is housing them and they have more toilets than The
Chaz. Full video @YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/embed/UE_3LDvWcbY?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparentLikeReply
- revarmegeddontthunderbird says:September 4, 2020 at 11:44 amBreaking news….Flags at all state buildings in Oregon and Washington will be flown at half mast in honor of the meth head fascist ANTIFA murder. Then the state legislatures will debate naming a holiday after him.Liked by 1 personReply
- Raised on Reagan says:September 4, 2020 at 11:47 amWhen will the Portland Trailblazers be renamed to the Portland Reinoehls? Any bets?Liked by 1 personReply
- Mr e-man says:September 4, 2020 at 12:00 pmDidn’t trail blazers kill innocent Indians and take their land? They should change that name.LikeReply
- Ackman419 says:September 4, 2020 at 1:03 pmPlus, nearly all of them were White. Except for their slaves, if any.LikeReply
- 63gordfa says:September 4, 2020 at 12:58 pmAfter the 10 funerals for Michael Reinoehl are over.LikeReply
- TMonroe says:September 4, 2020 at 11:56 amFunny how this isn’t spurring a hue and cry for gun control laws cuz fringe gringo nationalist went postal. Too many key elements of the narrative don’t workLikeReply
- MJJ says:September 4, 2020 at 11:56 amUnfortunately, Antifa Activist Michael Reinoehl chose to think he was Above the Law and instead of turning himself to defend his views and reasons for killing chose to choose more killing, it is sad to see such misguided mindless actions when in America there are so many more ways to try and change others minds without lost of life. More could have exchanged views than the need to shoot bullets at each other.LikeReply
- Child of Morning says:September 4, 2020 at 12:09 pmThere were others, pointing out targets for scumbag Reinoehl. These folks need the dirt nap too. I hope Law Enforcement is looking into these BLM animals. I have strong doubts. Better would be that the street knows who these targets are.LikeReply
- T2020 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:57 amI mentioned to someone the other day who was frustrated that there had been no arrest. All I said was, “We’ll see that happens.”LikeReply
- teabag14 says:September 4, 2020 at 11:59 amSomeone else may have pointed this out: where I come from it’s called ‘suicide by cop’. Probably hoped his brethren would riot for him. Maybe they will. Gave his life for the cause. Sucker. LikeReply
- Brant says:September 4, 2020 at 12:08 pmAs Patton/George C Scott said, make the other guy give his life for his cause.Liked by 1 personReply
- CNN_sucks says:September 4, 2020 at 12:00 pmBLM/Antifa never make a hero out of whitey, ok. So, whose next?LikeReply
- Pew-Anon says:September 4, 2020 at 12:44 pmThey’ll do whatever advances their agenda, regardless of the contradiction.LikeReply
- 4EDouglas says:September 4, 2020 at 12:02 pmTake note: US Marshals-not FBI. Also the Fed have Deputized Oregon State Police as US Marshals.
They DOJ is going after more Antifa types.. We will see more and quite shocking results. soon.
Maybe even Governors and Mayors…Liked by 1 personReply
- More Bore says:September 4, 2020 at 12:08 pmPlease let it be soLiked by 1 personReply
- Pew-Anon says:September 4, 2020 at 12:47 pmSource? This is significant if true.LikeReply
- Brant says:September 4, 2020 at 12:06 pmBad news though is he will be voting multiple times in 60 days.Liked by 1 personReply
- lackawaxen123 says:September 4, 2020 at 12:10 pmAntifa Activist Killed During Shoot-Out With Task Force Attempting Arrest…I hope we see dozens of these headlines over the next month or 2 …LikeReply
- California Joe says:September 4, 2020 at 12:12 pmObviously, these middle-aged White criminals are being paid handsomely otherwise they wouldn’t be rioting for Black Lives or anybody else’s life! The FBI is being run by idiots!Liked by 2 peopleReply
- furtive says:September 4, 2020 at 12:23 pmIn the photo:above, he brought his young daughter. He wanted her to witness the “Revolution ” ….LikeReply
- Sporty says:September 4, 2020 at 12:35 pmWhy isn’t Soros neutralized since he’s behind most of our troubles?Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Walt says:September 4, 2020 at 12:51 pmI’m curious about the western countries that went down the gun confiscation rabbit hole (Britain, Australia, NZ and Canada).
Seeing what’s been happening here, is there any public pressure towards allowing the people to rearm?
I understand that the British have been disarmed for so long that most probably have never seen a firearm but I’ve always thought of the Auzzies and NZ as being an independent people not prone to be subjugated.
Surely, there must be a lot of them who realize now that the loss of their firearms was a major setback for a free people.I suspect there are still many undocumented firearms in the hands of the public and that reloading equipment and supplies are available as competition shooters don’t buy off the shelf.If someone from Aus/NZ could post what they perceive the “public mood” to be, I would appreciate it .
I understand that you have no 2A and the politicians there are as corrupt as they are here but if enough people could bring pressure to bear…. ThanksLikeReply
- 63gordfa says:September 4, 2020 at 12:53 pmHe was “100% Antifa” and now he is 100% dead. I like the symmetry of that.LikeReply
- MIKE says:September 4, 2020 at 12:53 pmNear the end of his show, Chris Plante was saying that reports have come out that Mr. Neck-tatt may have shot himself. Dunno, but the world is a little happier today, regardless.LikeReply
- MustangBlues says:September 4, 2020 at 12:58 pmWhere are the videos??? Every scene with rioters in it, there are hundreds of camera video out immediately; the police did not have body cams??? And the news report of ”witnesses” ( you know the kind, the ones that said brown had his hands up when shot by wilson in Ferguson), said 50 shots were fired and then the police fired back??!! Sounds not likely a numerate person giving that assessment.LikeReply
- namberak says:September 4, 2020 at 12:59 pmI just had the terribly cynical thought that if this dead piece of garbage were black, er, Black, the mob would no doubt finish burning down Seattle and throw in Olympia as a bonus.Liked by 1 personReply
- minnesotamike55 says:September 4, 2020 at 1:02 pmAnybody that wears a clown outfit like he did should be looked upon with much suspicion. Turns out he, like probably most of these rioters, was a scumbag thug. Buh bye.As to his comments “I had no choice, I had to do it” that is too commonly part of the liberal mindset. “A policeman standing on a corner made me loot”, “A federal building in the middle of liberal utopia made me start it on fire”, “Trump saying hydroxy has some benefit made me not give it to my patients”, “Prosperous well educated white people with good jobs left me no choice but to shoplift”, and on it goes. The left gives Trump and others incredible power that makes them do things they can’t control. If true, then all Trump has to say is “stop the violence,vote for me” and he wins. No, the left has many choices if they don’t like something, unfortunately they choose a path that is hateful and harmful to most of America. They really have no logical thought process when it comes to problem solving. What did they do immediately after learning Trump won? They screamed at the sky like little children! Someone should do a campaign video with democrats saying “we will fix this problem by (screaming at sky), we will do better by (screaming at sky), we care about you and will(scream at the sky), and on and on.LikeReply
- Tl Howard says:September 4, 2020 at 1:04 pmWe have to go back to institutionalizing crazy people.Liked by 1 personReply
- jnr2d2 says:September 4, 2020 at 1:07 pmIs his name pronounced RYNOLikeReply
- jumpinjarhead says:September 4, 2020 at 1:08 pmIt was about time! He used his freedom to spout more propaganda and try to justify his murder of an evil Prayer Patriot (that our enemies make a point to label an “extreme right wing” group (no doubt because their marxist “Southern Poverty Law Center” says it is.).We need to note the difference between this terrorist and what Antifa used to be 4 years ago. This murderer was almost 50 years old, an Army vet who was obviously unhinged (previously arrested for being high on drugs, carrying a gun -and drag racing against his teenage son over 110 mph while his 11 y/o daughter was in the car with him. Thereafter he was arrested and let go with no charges (in spite of his pending trial for the previous drag racing crimes) after being caught with a gun at a prior “peacedsful demonstration.”According to reports, he was killed after he fired 30-40 rounds from an “assault rifle” at federal officers.This is more the kind of terrorist we need to be thinking of (and preparing for).LikeReply