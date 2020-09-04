SOMETIMES WE ARE ALLOWED TO WITNESS JUSTICE BEING ADMINISTERED HERE RATHER THAN IN THE HEREAFTER

Rag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits – Contact Info: TheLastRefuge@reagan.comSkip to content

Posted on September 4, 2020 by sundance

Antifa activist Michael Reinoehl (pictured left – white T-shirt) was killed during a shoot-out with “a fugitive task force” attempting to arrest him for the suspected murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

According to the New York Timesan arrest warrant was issued for Reinoehl on Thursday and when police moved-in to make the arrest Reinoehl was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Post Mellenial – […] Reinoehl had reportedly fled Oregon and crossed state lines into Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia. Reinoehl reportedly left an apartment complex appearing to be armed, The Olympian reported, and entered his vehicle when a shootout began. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde about 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired at a traffic stop, KATU reported. Witnesses at the scene cited an unmarked SUV parked on School Street when the vehicle converged with another on the car at the apartment. The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl. (read more)

This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Agitprop, Antifa, Domestic Terrorism, Typical Prog Behavior.

