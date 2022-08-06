JOIN THE EFFORT OF REPUBLICAN HOUSE LEADER KEVIN McCARTHYTO STOP BIDEN FROM ISSUING GOVERNMENT ID CARDS TO EVERYONE WHO CROSSES OUR TEXAS/MEXICO BORDER WHETHER LEGALLY OR ILLEGALLY

Rene, Leader McCarthy here. America’s national security has been compromised as a result of Joe Biden’s detrimental open border policies. In the past year alone, we have taken in over one MILLION immigrants from the southern border. Now Biden’s plans to go one step further: granting Government ID cards to anyone who crosses the border. These IDs will give illegal immigrants access to YOUR taxpayer-funded public benefits. When will enough be enough???
SECURE THE BORDERWe are at our LIMIT. We already provide immigrants with healthcare and transportation to cities. If we continue incentivizing illegal immigration, then the border crisis will never end. 
 SECURE THE BORDER
I am organizing a petition to BLOCK this detrimental, anti American policy. Together, we can prevent Joe Biden from putting the American public in any more danger.

I need 54 more signatures by 11:59 p.m. to STOP Biden’s latest welcome gift for illegals.
 
I’ll check back in an hour and hope to see your name on my list of America First Patriots, Rene.

Thank you,
Kevin McCarthy
