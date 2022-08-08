JORGE BERGOLIO IS NOT NOW AND NEVER WAS THE LEGITIMATE POPE OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

SEARCH

The Anti-Benedict XVI Salza Controlled & Censoring Remnant & 1P5 have been Proven Wrong by Bishop Gracida

August 08, 2022

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

“'[T]he fact that Bergoglio is indisputably a public heretic has been Father Kramer’s major reason for rejecting the current ‘pontificate’. The other idea of some mafias wanting to force Benedict XVI to resign is simply not a fiction as well.'” – Jonathan Ekene Ifeanyi [http://traditionalcatholicisminnigeria.blogspot.com/2017/06/why-does-father-paul-kramer-still.html?m=1]

“Salza shamelessly defends the indefensible, falsely accusing (or deliberately making it appear that he is accusing) Pope Benedict of the dolus of formal heresy while exonerating the heretic Bergoglio, who says Christ’s command to teach and convert the whole world is to the faith is venom… Bergoglio with persistent and obstinacy flatly denies and EXPLICITLY rejects this universally professed dogma of faith.” – Fr. Paul Kramer (On the True and the False Pope: The Case against Bergoglio, Page 326)

“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.” – Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales (The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

“Salza & Siscoe play on the fear of ordinary Catholics by conjuring up the spectre of sedevacantism… so that they can demonize any argument, idea or person…

… Salza & Siscoe, rigorously follow Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.” – Paul Kramer (On the True and the False Pope: The Case against Bergoglio, Page 334)

“I will never forget the wild rejoicing from all the Modernists and impure clergy round the world, on Feb. 11, 2013. I was at Rome and I saw that from that day onward the Pontifical Faculties began to throw off any pretense of the Faith. They were gleeful. They knew what happened and they lied to us each day to distract us from the truth of it or prevent us from every knowing it.” – Br. Alexis Bugnolo [https://www.fromrome.info/2022/08/08/the-latest-work-around-for-canon-332-%c2%a72-the-liturgical-theory/]

The censoring Remnant and One Peter Five because of their blind acceptance of John Salza’s “universal acceptance” theory are not allowing free debate and argument on the validity of the papacy of Francis in their publications.

The Salza theory was proven wrong by Bishop Rene Gracida who would have had to have been part of the so-called “universal acceptance” of Francis:

https://abyssum.org/2019/03/23/why-do-intelligent-men-pursue-the-application-of-an-obsolete-concept-universal-acceptance-to-the-problem-of-the-invalidity-of-the-papacy-of-francis-the-merciful-in-this-day-and-age-of-instant-elec/



WHY DO INTELLIGENT MEN PURSUE THE APPLICATION OF AN OBSOLETE CONCEPT “UNIVERSAL ACCEPTANCE” TO THE PROBLEM OF THE INVALIDITY OF THE PAPACY OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IN THIS DAY AND AGE OF INSTANT ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION AROUND THE WORLD



I am in receipt of an email from Steve Skojec, publisher of the website OnePeterFive in which he defends his posts in which he argues for the validity of the election of Francis the Merciful on the basis of the “universal acceptance” of Francis’ election by the world’s Catholic population.



The idea of “universal acceptance” of the election of popes of the past may have had it’s origin in the first centuries of the Church when popes were chosen by acclamation of the assembled citizens of Rome, and perhaps later when the princes and kings of Europe decided on the legitimacy of papal contestants in the time of the Avignon captivity of the papacy.



But the idea of “universal acceptance” as the principle determining the validity of Francis’ claim to the Chair of Peter is absurd in this day of instant electronic communication. There is not a world-wide Pew or Gallup poll that can determine the degree of “acceptance” of the Bergolian regime as valid by the world’s Catholic population.



From the moment that Francis appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica improperly dressed and accompanied by men of known or suspected homosexual orientation many Catholics besides myself were shocked and dismayed.



Almost immediately almost every word publicly uttered by Francis shocked Catholic sensibilities, such as telling the woman with several children to “stop breeding like rabbits.” Many Catholics withheld their “acceptance” and adopted a wait-and-see attitude.



Then the Amoris Laeticia debacle unfolded and now an even larger percentage of Catholic around the world began to express reservations about the ‘papacy’ of Francis the Merciful. There was never universal acceptance of the validity of Jorge Bergoglio.



One thing is certain, the popes of the Twentieth Century were aware that the election of future popes was now no longer subject to the interference of kings and princes as in the past, now the corruption of the democratic processes for choosing the heads of nations was threatening the papal conclaves of the Church. Pope Paul VI, perhaps alarmed by the forces for radical reform of the Church follow the lead of his recent predecessor and published a revision of the Apostolic Constitution which governs papal conclaves.



It is unthinkable that Pope Saint John Paul II was unaware of the plotting that began with the St. Gallen Mafia in the early 1990s.



His magnificent Apostolic Constituion, Universi Dominci Gregis, was his prescient action to head off the corruption of the conclaves of the future. Yet, the rot at the center of the hierarchy had progress to such point that Jorge Bergoglio was almost elected instead of Joseph Ratzinger, but the St. Gallen conspirators succeed in 2013 with the election of Francis the Merciful.



What is the sure test of the validity of the election of a cardinal to the papacy? It is not the medieval concept of ‘universal acceptance.’ It is compliance with the law of the Church. The Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis is the only law in effect since it was published by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1992.



If there is one characteristic that is common to the leadership of the Church since the Second Vatican Council is disregard for law, all law, divine law and canon law. Men who would be architects of the Church of the Future ignore the law of God and the law of His Church. That is why some cling to the outmoded concept of ‘universal acceptance’ of a man who obtained the Chair of Peter through the manipulations of many who by their immoral lives reveal their contempt for law, all law, including Divine Law.



His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, having known a prodigious amount of information on this, was fully knowledgeable in the details of dogmatic and doctrinal principles which previous to his Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis, could and would be applied to resolve questions about the validity of a particular historic Papacy, and that His Holiness categorically and specifically intended to dispense with, and utterly to preempt, the need for, and use of, any principles which had been applied historically to resolve ambiguities and doubts about the incumbency of any Pontiff putatively emerging from a Conclave to which His Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis applied.



This means that because the status of Monsignor Bergoglio can be determined completely by a fair and just application of Universi Dominici Gregis without reference to any guidance external or extrinsic to such Constitution, having recourse to such historic doctrinal and dogmatic concepts, e.g., universal acceptance, is neither material nor relevant, and never necessary or proper for the rational discernment of the question of whether or not Monsignor Bergoglio was validly elected as a true Roman Pontiff. The “scienter” Promulgation determines this certainty of discernment confined within the “four corners” of the Constitution:



“This Constitution … is to be fully and integrally implemented and is to serve as a guide for all to whom it refers. As determined above, I hereby declare abrogated all Constitutions and Orders issued in this regard by the Roman Pontiffs, and at the same time I declare completely null and void anything done by any person, whatever his authority, knowingly or unknowingly, in any way contrary to this Constitution.”[Promulgation Clause, Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis]



This language does not admit of any exception, and certainly not an exception based on the degree to which a putative Pope has “acceptance” as such. “Universal acceptance” originated in an age before the printing press, a time when what was required was known by few and what was performed was understood by even less. It simply has no place in discerning a Conclave called subject to Universi Dominici Gregis. What Skojec, does not seem to understand is that, long in advance and lawfully, His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, has forbidden anyone from resorting to “universal acceptance”

or any other principle extrinsic to Universi Dominici Gregis to discern the outcome of papal election.



Thus, His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, having known a prodigious amount of information on this, was fully knowledgeable in the details of dogmatic and doctrinal principles which previous to his Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis, could and would be applied to resolve questions about the validity of a particular historic Papacy, and His Holiness categorically and specifically intended to dispense with, and utterly to preempt, the need for, and use of, any such principles which had been applied historically to resolve ambiguities and doubts about the incumbency of any Pontiff putatively emerging from a Conclave to which His Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis applied.



This means that because the status of Monsignor Bergoglio can be determined completely by a fair and just application of Universi Dominici Gregis without reference to any guidance external or extrinsic to such Constitution, having recourse to any such historic doctrinal and dogmatic concept, e.g., universal acceptance, is neither material nor relevant, and never necessary or proper for the rational discernment of the question of whether or not Monsignor Bergoglio was validly elected as a true Roman Pontiff. The “scienter” Promulgation determines this certainty of discernment confined within the “four corners” of the Constitution:



“This Constitution . . . is to be fully and integrally implemented and is to serve as a guide for all to whom it refers. As determined above, I hereby declare abrogated all Constitutions and Orders issued in this regard by the Roman Pontiffs, and at the same time I declare completely null and void anything done by any person, whatever his authority, knowingly or unknowingly, in any way contrary to this Constitution.” [Promulgation Clause, Apostolic Constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis]



This language does not admit of any exception, and certainly not an exception based on the degree to which a putative Pope has “acceptance” as such. “Universal acceptance” originated in an age before the printing press, a time when what was required was known by few and what was performed was understood by even less. It simply has no place in discerning a Conclave called subject to Universi Dominici Gregis.



Some do not seem to understand that, long in advance and lawfully, His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, has forbidden and anyone from resorting to “universal acceptance”

or any other principle extrinsic to Universi Dominici Gregis in order to discern the outcome.

[https://abyssum.org/2019/03/23/why-do-intelligent-men-pursue-the-application-of-an-obsolete-concept-universal-acceptance-to-the-problem-of-the-invalidity-of-the-papacy-of-francis-the-merciful-in-this-day-and-age-of-instant-elec/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

T said…

While reading some theology the other day, I discovered that the identity of the pope is a dogmatic fact. The author claims that if we could not know with certainty the identity of the pope then we don’t know which bishops to obey because only bishops in communion with the pope are lawful teachers. Without teachers it would mean that the gates of hell have overcome.

I am trying to square this claim with prior Church history when the majority of people submitted to an antipope. Also it seems to me that the great apostasy might make it SEEM that the gates of hell prevailed but there would be a true pope even if very few bishops stayed with him. Finally, what if the candidate most of the Church thinks is the pope is disqualified? If the bishops called a madman or a women the pope, would that make this disqualified person the pope?

I think universal acceptance has certain qualifiers that the people who push it do not mention. In the most strict sense, universal would not mean 99% but rather every single bishop without question accepted Bergoglio.

The difference between John XXIII and Francis is that with John you could not claim his visible predecessor might still be the living pope.

10:59 AM

