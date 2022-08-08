THE RECENT INCREASE IN ANTI-CATHOLIC INCIDENTS REVEALS HOW DEEPLY ENTRENCHED THIS KIND OF BIGOTRY IS IN OUR SOCIETY

Spike In Anti-Catholic Incidents
August 8, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on an increase in anti-Catholicism:
The recent flurry of anti-Catholic incidents at home and abroad is a disturbing reminder of how deeply entrenched this genre of bigotry is. The incidents are not in any way a coordinated attack, though some commonalities are evident, the most obvious being that they are all driven by left-wing players.
It was reported in Canada last week that there has been a huge increase in anti-Catholic hate crimes: between 2020 and 2021, they shot up by 260 percent. Churches have been burned to the ground, stained-glass windows have been smashed and acts of desecration have taken place.
Some of this is a reaction to news reports alleging the discovery of “mass graves” of Indigenous children on Catholic grounds. Those stories have been proven to be totally false—not a single corpse has been found in these “mass graves.” But the damage that these lies have caused is considerable.
Communist countries have a long history of plundering the Catholic Church, which is why recent anti-Catholic incidents in China and Nicaragua come as no surprise. In both cases, the offenses were launched as a payback against those who challenged the authorities.
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, over the objections of the Chinese Communist Party, she became the object of scorn. The Chinese Embassy in France tweeted a political cartoon that showed a witchlike picture of Pelosi crowned with a ring of stars, resembling Our Blessed Mother. She was shown trying to steal a baby from its crib, an apparent reference to her wanting to steal Taiwan from China.
The Communist regime in Nicaragua has taken aim at Bishop Rolando Álvarez of the diocese of Matagalpa. According to Thomas D. Williams, he is a vocal opponent of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, and for that he has been subjected to harassment. He has been denied entrance to his church. The riot police have closed off the road outside his house, forcing him to say Mass at his residence.
In the United States, pro-abortion protesters crashed a big Catholic event in California. The Napa Institute held a conference that attracted demonstrators who interrupted the proceedings screaming, “Get your rosaries off our ovaries.” When those in attendance drowned them out by singing “Salve Regina,” they left.
On August 6, pro-abortion protesters showed up at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in downtown New York City. At least five were arrested for harassing church-goers.
Many are responsible for fueling these incidents, and this includes those who affect the pop culture. Bill Maher showcased his anti-Catholic bigotry on Friday when he once again smeared homosexual priests for molesting minors.
Worse are those in a position to do something about these offenses. In June I wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for his intervention in dealing with domestic terrorists who have attacked Catholic churches and crisis pregnancy centers. He has done absolutely nothing to combat these incidents.
Bigotry against any demographic group, religious or secular, should be condemned by everyone. Regrettably, members of the ruling class appear to be selectively interested in doing so.
-
Join 1,532 other followers
Archives
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- HOW CAN ANYONE SERIOUSLY CONTEND THAT JORGE BERGOLIO IS THE VICAR OF CHRIST
- SURELY THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END! READ THIS!
- Elite experts and degreed professionals massaged and warped their knowledge to serve ideological masters rather than the truth.
- JORGE BERGOLIO IS NOT NOW AND NEVER WAS THE LEGITIMATE POPE OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- THE RECENT INCREASE IN ANTI-CATHOLIC INCIDENTS REVEALS HOW DEEPLY ENTRENCHED THIS KIND OF BIGOTRY IS IN OUR SOCIETY
Top Posts & Pages
- HOW CAN ANYONE SERIOUSLY CONTEND THAT JORGE BERGOLIO IS THE VICAR OF CHRIST
- PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MUST BE RETURNED TO THE WHITE HOUSE
- THE RECENT INCREASE IN ANTI-CATHOLIC INCIDENTS REVEALS HOW DEEPLY ENTRENCHED THIS KIND OF BIGOTRY IS IN OUR SOCIETY
- SURELY THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END! READ THIS!
- JORGE BERGOLIO IS NOT NOW AND NEVER WAS THE LEGITIMATE POPE OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- The next plague will be famine!
- Elite experts and degreed professionals massaged and warped their knowledge to serve ideological masters rather than the truth.
- HISTORY IS ABOUT TO REPEAT ITSELF WITH GLOBAL LOSS OF THE PRODUCTION OF FOODSTUFFS AND THE RESULTING WORLDWIDE FAMINE WILL PRODUCE VIOLENCE AND DEATH
- 2 ABOUT ME
- I BELIEVE
Top Clicks