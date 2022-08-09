I MET DICK CHENEY WHILE SITTING THE AIRPORT IN DENVER IN 1991; IT IS A MEMORY THAT I WOULD LIKE TO ERASE



Dick Cheney Just Attacked Trump in a New Ad

In real-time, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is running for reelection in the House of Representatives. However, in order for Cheney to hang onto her seat, she first has to make it through the primary election.

The Wyoming Republican Party is holding its primary later this month. Meanwhile, Cheney is dozens of points behind Republican challenger Harriet Hageman. Hageman is backed by former President Trump, who believes she’ll easily defeat Cheney.

However, the Wyoming congresswoman is trying her hardest to remain in the House. This is why she recently had her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, cut a campaign ad for her.

In this ad, the former vice president attacks Trump, holding nothing back.

Reviewing Cheney’s Ad Against Trump

In the ad to support his daughter’s congressional campaign, Dick Cheney claims that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, lied about losing, and then conned his supporters.

The former vice president also branded Trump as the greatest threat to democracy since the nation’s inception. This happened around the same time Cheney claimed that most Republicans “know” Trump fairly lost in 2020.

Cheney’s remarks then declare the most important thing his daughter will ever do is ensure that Trump doesn’t get back into the White House. Finally, the former vice president wraps up by saying he voted for his daughter and hopes Wyoming residents will follow suit.

Liz Cheney shared this ad on her social media pages in a clear attempt to boost her campaign.

The Elephant in the Room

Many Americans didn’t take too kindly to the ad of the former vice president attacking Trump.

In response, Trump supporters called out Dick Cheney’s own record as vice president. He was slammed online for his role in getting the Iraq war started with no clear end in sight.

The father of the Wyoming congresswoman was also criticized for ignoring the harm that various historical figures, such as Benedict Arnold and Jefferson Davis, caused to democracy.

It was for this reason that Americans claimed Cheney was incorrect to write off Trump as the greatest threat to democracy since the country’s establishment.

Finally, critics noted that Dick Cheney doesn’t have the best approval ratings in Wyoming and therefore may not be able to save his daughter.