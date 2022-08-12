SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY FROM LOUISIANA IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE SENATORS

https://decide.dev/lad/13659015016061286?pubid=ld-3660-8780&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fredrightdaily.com&rid=&width=800

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) Went to Town After the Schumer-Manchin Bill…Can’t Believe What He Said!

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) isn’t mincing any words about what the Democrats just did by passing the Schumer-Manchin Bill. This guy is known for calling it as he sees it, and this latest commentary on what his progressive comrades did is no exception.

Sen. Kennedy called it a “special kind of stupid.”

While the Democrats are hailing their move as a “victory,” Kennedy wants people to know that they just passed a huge tax and spending bill right smack dab in the middle of a recession.

The folksy Louisiana senator explained just how hard this was going to hit his state and all of America. Kennedy said that now “Joeflation would not just refer to Joe Biden’s inflation, but you can add in Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as well.

He highlighted that in the legislation, there is a tax on oil and gas. He reminded voters that when you tax something, you get less of it. And right now, with the price of oil and gas so high, Biden is already having to plead with the Saudis for oil.

With the price of gas almost certainly to go up, Manchin quipped that we could all just go out and buy an electric vehicle…that’s a $75,000 electric vehicle.

“That’s not going to work in Louisiana. That’s not going to work across America,” Kennedy declared.

The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation found that increased taxes were going to fall on everyone in the nation. This will cost thousands of jobs, reduce the economic output, and reduce the after taxes incomes for taxpayers. And this will be across every income quintile in the long run.

Listen to Kennedy’s full quote, “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation. That’s called stagflation.”

He had one more thing to say about it, “This bill is tier-1 moronic.”

Any AMENS out there?