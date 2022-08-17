Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to put out the fire he started.

After days of silence by Garland, the Attorney General finally addressed the public about the FBI putting Mar-a-Lago under siege.

But Merrick Garland told this big lie about Donald Trump that backfired in a major way.

During a three-minute statement – after which Garland took no questions – the Attorney General claimed the Biden Department of Justice only spoke through court filings.

Garland claimed the Biden Department of Justice adopted this posture of silence to protect the constitutional rights of anyone under investigation.

Garland stated:

“Since I became Attorney General, I have made clear that the Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work,” Garland claimed. “Much of our work is, by necessity, conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations.”

“Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time,” he continued.

Of course, Garland lied through his teeth when making this statement.

Hours after the Attorney General claimed the Biden Department of Justice only did their talking in court, DOJ and FBI officials began leaking like a sieve to the so-called “journalists” at The Washington Post.

Deep State leakers at the FBI and DOJ tried to claim Donald Trump put American national security at risk by keeping nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation,” The Washington Postreported. “Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.”

This leak followed the exact same script as the Russian collusion hoax.

Anonymous sources leak supposedly “bombshell” accusations that the press runs wild with claiming that this is now the end for former President Donald Trump.

Within days, it is revealed that the leakers hyped up a nonstory and the Fake News Media move on to the next supposed “scandal.”

Now, there is just a waiting game.

US Political Daily will keep you up-to-date on any developments to this ongoing story.

