WHAT DO YOU KNOW! SURPRISE! JOE BIDEN IS BUILDING A WALL/A FENCE AROUND HIS HOME IN DELAWARE AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE.

Posted on August 23, 2022 by abyssum


Well, looky here: apparently, walls DO work!

Joe Bidens building a $500,000 security fence around his $2.7 million beach house in Delaware at taxpayers expense

But wait. A FENCE?! If you remember, last year, Biden ordered the Department of Homeland Security to STOP building a security fence on America’s Southern border. Democrats and corporate Republicans have always made fun of conservatives – from Donald Trump on down – for wanting to “Build the Wall!” 

They say walls don’t work. But they have no problems building walls around their own homes. It’s a pattern, actually.

Liberal elites say guns don’t keep us safe… but they all have armed security.

They say carbon fuels are destroying the environment… but they all fly in private jets.

They say school choice is bad… but they send their own kids to expensive private schools.

Everything conservatives want for the American people, woke Democrats want only for themselves.

. The Washington Establishment doesn’t like conservative Senate candidates. They want corporate lapdogs, not principled fighters. So if conservatives want to win in 2022, we can’t rely on them to help – we have to do it ourselves.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s