WHAT DO YOU KNOW! SURPRISE! JOE BIDEN IS BUILDING A WALL/A FENCE AROUND HIS HOME IN DELAWARE AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE.





Well, looky here: apparently, walls DO work!



Joe Bidens building a $500,000 security fence around his $2.7 million beach house in Delaware at taxpayers expense



But wait. A FENCE?! If you remember, last year, Biden ordered the Department of Homeland Security to STOP building a security fence on America’s Southern border. Democrats and corporate Republicans have always made fun of conservatives – from Donald Trump on down – for wanting to “Build the Wall!”



They say walls don’t work. But they have no problems building walls around their own homes. It’s a pattern, actually.



Liberal elites say guns don’t keep us safe… but they all have armed security.



They say carbon fuels are destroying the environment… but they all fly in private jets.



They say school choice is bad… but they send their own kids to expensive private schools.



Everything conservatives want for the American people, woke Democrats want only for themselves.



. The Washington Establishment doesn’t like conservative Senate candidates. They want corporate lapdogs, not principled fighters. So if conservatives want to win in 2022, we can’t rely on them to help – we have to do it ourselves.



