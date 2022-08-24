The key is, Nathanael was praying under the fig tree when no one was around.



But in speaking to the Lord in prayer, and then being called by name by that same Lord, Nathanael realized that God was standing before him in the person of Jesus.



Through prayer and the grace of Christ, Nathanael knew that he was known, created, and loved by the Lord. This was the source of his confession and sanctity.



Regardless of whether Nathanael is the same person as St. Bartholomew, tradition tells us that the holy saint was so moved by the love of God and the joy of the Gospel that he accepted a brutal martyrdom in order to share the Good News.



The same must be true for us.



As Our Lady of Fatima warned us, we are living in a culture today that is often and in various ways opposed to our faith and devotion.



The battle is hard, and we cannot win alone.



We must turn to prayer each day and find refuge in the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.



By praying with the life and love of Christ each day with the Rosary, we find the strength to be like St. Bartholomew and share the good news.



St. Bartholomew, pray for us!

In the Hearts of Jesus and Mary,



Christopher P. Wendt