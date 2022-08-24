Through prayer and the grace of Christ, Nathanael knew that he was known, created, and loved by the Lord. This was the source of his confession and sanctity.

Posted on August 24, 2022 by abyssum

St. Bartholomew, one of the twelve apostles, was a man who was so deeply moved by the love Christ had for him that he eventually died a martyr sharing with the world this good news. 

His life and intercession serves as a reminder for us that with the love of Christ and Our Lady, we can overcome anything.

Not much is certain of St. Bartholomew except for the fact that Scripture clearly lists him as one of the twelve apostles. 

His name simply means, “son of Talmai”, and so it is speculated that this was not his proper name. 

Instead, multiple passages indicate that he may be Nathanael, the man the Lord saw praying underneath the fig tree (Jn. 1:43-2:2).

The Gospel of John tells us that Nathanael was initially unsure whether Jesus could truly be the Messiah. 

But when Jesus called him by name, and knew that Nathanael had prayed under the fig tree, Nathanael exclaimed, “you are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!” Nathanael’s zealous profession may seem surprising at first. 

What moved him so quickly and so powerfully?
The key is, Nathanael was praying under the fig tree when no one was around. 

But in speaking to the Lord in prayer, and then being called by name by that same Lord, Nathanael realized that God was standing before him in the person of Jesus. 

Through prayer and the grace of Christ, Nathanael knew that he was known, created, and loved by the Lord. This was the source of his confession and sanctity.

Regardless of whether Nathanael is the same person as St. Bartholomew, tradition tells us that the holy saint was so moved by the love of God and the joy of the Gospel that he accepted a brutal martyrdom in order to share the Good News. 

The same must be true for us.

As Our Lady of Fatima warned us, we are living in a culture today that is often and in various ways opposed to our faith and devotion. 

The battle is hard, and we cannot win alone. 

We must turn to prayer each day and find refuge in the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. 

By praying with the life and love of Christ each day with the Rosary, we find the strength to be like St. Bartholomew and share the good news.

St. Bartholomew, pray for us!
In the Hearts of Jesus and Mary,

Christopher P. Wendt

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s