Doctor Fauci may think he can just ride off into the sunset without paying for all the damage he’s done, but he is mistaken.



Rand Paul just gave Dr. Fauci a big warning after his retirement announcement

Dr. Anthony Fauci finally said he’s leaving government service.

And he may think it means he can just ride off into the sunset without paying for all the damage he’s done.

While Americans around the country cheered when they heard the news of Dr. Fauci’s impending retirement, Rand Paul got serious.

Well, in truth, he’s been serious about Dr. Fauci for quite some time.

But now he wants to make sure Dr. Fauci and all Americans know that Fauci’s retirement changes nothing.

Senator Rand Paul intends to still hold Fauci fully accountable for all the damage he’s done to the nation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement will not stop a “full-throated investigation”

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement will not stop a “full-throated investigation” into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus.

That was the very clear warning from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) following the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announcing the end of his high-profile tenure effective this December.

Fauci, who also serves as the chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation and as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, recently announced that he will leave his roles in government service in December “to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Fauci, 81, had originally suggested he would not leave his post until the end of Biden’s first term in office.

Fauci wants to walk away without being held accountable

But his announcement moves up his retirement significantly to right after the Midterm elections, most likely with an eye to Republicans taking control of both the House and Senate.

Most observers believe Fauci is of the belief walking away will allow him to leave without being held accountable for all the damage he’s done to the country and for the lies he’s told to Congress.

But Senator Rand Paul warned Fauci in no uncertain terms that an early retirement will not stop Republicans in the House and Senate – if the GOP manages to retake the majority – from putting the spotlight on Fauci during their expected investigation of the origins of the coronavirus.

“Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak,” Paul said.

Paul is a longtime critic of Fauci and has warned that a GOP majority in the House could lead to such an investigation into the origins of the virus.

And this is a topic Paul has repeatedly warred with Fauci over.

Paul had a tense exchange with Fauci in November 2021 over Fauci essentially changing the definition of gain-of-function research to better suit his purposes.

“We’re aware that you deleted gain-of-function to the NIH website,” Paul said during the exchange, “as it is clear that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) did, in fact, fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.”

Since that time Fauci has been caught in a number of lies, both to the American people, and in front of Congress.

Let’s hope he is held accountable for that as well.

US Political Daily will keep you up-to-date on any developments to this ongoing story.