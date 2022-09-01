YOU MAY THINK IT ODD THAT I SHOULD P0ST THIS LETTER WARNING AGAINST THE POTENTIAL RUN OF GAVIN NEWSOM FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES BUT IT IS NEVER TO EARLY TO WARN PEOPLE AGAINST EVIL PERSONIFIED



California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to run for President of the United States. As you well know, Newsom is a disaster and a fraud, the worst governor in America. We must Stop Gavin Newsom. Please watch our new ad and then help us spread it far and wide.



Of course, Newson denies that he is preparing to run for president, but the evidence to the contrary is overwhelming. He’s running campaign-style political ads attacking conservative champions like Ron DeSantis. He’s joined Truth Social to attack President Trump and other conservatives. He’s accepting awards from leftist groups and using the occasion to attack elected officials in red states. And he’s being promoted by an elite group of Democrat consultants and advisers who elected Barack Obama.



Please watch our ad and then chip in to help us get it on the air all over the country.I may be the only person who has defeated Gavin Newsom in a political contest and I am determined to do it again. My name is Frank Schubert and I am an accomplished political consultant. After Gavin Newsom illegally issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples when he was mayor of San Francisco, my client qualified Proposition 8 to the ballot protecting marriage in the California constitution. I managed the successful Prop. 8 campaign and made Gavin Newsom the poster child for why marriage needed to be protected. Newsom fought Prop. 8 hard, but our campaign crushed him.

Now as California’s hard-left, radical governor, Newsom has led the state over a cliff. Our cities have become third-world hell holes with homelessness, drug use, crime and filth everywhere. But rather than deal with these pressing problems, Newsom has instead advanced his extreme agenda – pushing abortion on demand, critical race theory, transgenderism, mandatory masks and vaccines for kids in school, gun control, climate change, and so much more. California’s fuel prices are nearly two dollars per gallon higher than the rest of the country and the state is toxic to businesses. Despite his abject failure, Newsom is so self-absorbed and insufferably arrogant as to tell the nation to follow California’s example.

Please help me stop Gavin Newsom. There are three things you can do to help right now:Chip In to Help Run More AdsWatch Our “Stop Gavin Newsom” AdShare The AdThe liberal media is positively giddy about Gavin Newsom as a prospective candidate for president. Sadly, Newsom won’t face a serious challenge for reelection this November in deep blue California, but we can mount a ferocious challenge to his extremist agenda and presidential ambitions in much of the rest of America. As our ad bluntly tells Newsom, “Shut up and do your job. Nobody wants you to be president.”

Please help me stop Gavin Newsom now. Thank you!God bless,Frank Schubert

