CONGRATULATIONS TO SUSAN B. ANTHONY PRO-LIFE AMERICA ON THE INTRODUCTION IN CONGRESS OF THE “PROTECTING PAIN-CAPABLE UNBORN CHILDREN FROM LATE-TERM ABORTION ACT

|Dear Bishop Rene Henry Gracida,
|Pro-life Heroes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) have just introduced in Congress thProtecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, legislation that would protect children in the womb from abortion after 15-weeks gestation. I was honored to be at the press conference today along with many from the SBA Pro-Life America Team and other movement leaders to welcome this announcement. I am especially grateful for your support which allowed us to lead this effort.
As we celebrate the introduction of this legislation we are at the same time working to build consensus for a much earlier defense of life at the federal level. We believe we do this by having debates about life that force into the open the truths the other side and the media want to keep hidden. For instance, that the science is clear that unborn babies can feel pain by 15-weeks gestation and likely earlier. You can learn about this and more here.
|Today’s introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act is a crucial step forward in drawing the necessary life and death contrast between our movement and the pro-abortion radicals’ agenda. The introduction of the Act:
Forces the other side to defend their extreme position of “any abortion, any time, for any reason.” They literally cannot name one abortion they would oppose at any point in pregnancy until the moment of birth. Not one. This distinction must be made loud and clear as we head into November’s mid-term elections.Sets a humane national abortion standard which polls show a majority of Americans endorse,and which puts us squarely within limits other civilized societies back. For instance, 47 out of 50 European countries have limits on abortion at 15-weeks gestation or earlier.Makes clear we want a federal ceiling on when abortions can be performed in any state, meaning we are not going to abandon the unborn or their mothers because they live in an “abortion sanctuary” state. If adopted this legislation would save 55,000 unborn lives a year mostly in pro-abortion states like California, Illinois, and New York.
You can read the press release SBA Pro-Life America issued on this important legislation here.
Thank you for making today possible, and for all you do to protect America’s most vulnerable.
For life,
Marjorie
SUSAN B. ANTHONY PRO-LIFE AMERICA