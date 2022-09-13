CONGRATULATIONS TO SUSAN B. ANTHONY PRO-LIFE AMERICA ON THE INTRODUCTION IN CONGRESS OF THE “PROTECTING PAIN-CAPABLE UNBORN CHILDREN FROM LATE-TERM ABORTION ACT

Today’s introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act is a crucial step forward in drawing the necessary life and death contrast between our movement and the pro-abortion radicals’ agenda. The introduction of the Act:

Forces the other side to defend their extreme position of “any abortion, any time, for any reason.” They literally cannot name one abortion they would oppose at any point in pregnancy until the moment of birth. Not one. This distinction must be made loud and clear as we head into November’s mid-term elections.Sets a humane national abortion standard which polls show a majority of Americans endorse,and which puts us squarely within limits other civilized societies back. For instance, 47 out of 50 European countries have limits on abortion at 15-weeks gestation or earlier.Makes clear we want a federal ceiling on when abortions can be performed in any state, meaning we are not going to abandon the unborn or their mothers because they live in an “abortion sanctuary” state. If adopted this legislation would save 55,000 unborn lives a year mostly in pro-abortion states like California, Illinois, and New York.



You can read the press release SBA Pro-Life America issued on this important legislation here.



Thank you for making today possible, and for all you do to protect America’s most vulnerable.



For life,



Marjorie



SUSAN B. ANTHONY PRO-LIFE AMERICA