TRUMPS VIRTUES VERSUS HIS IDEOSYCRASIES

Posted on September 15, 2022 by abyssum

This is an excellent 17 minute speech:

Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein

Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein

The Gospel is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes……….Romans 1:16.  

In the twilight of life, we will be judged on our love………. St. John of the Cross, Sayings of Light and Love #60“… rustic simplicity is a better soil for the good life than is sophisticated rottenness.” L. Strauss, What is Political Philosophy?

Attachments area

Preview YouTube video Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein

Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein

Thanks for sharing!Lov

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s