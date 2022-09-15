TRUMPS VIRTUES VERSUS HIS IDEOSYCRASIES

This is an excellent 17 minute speech:
Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein
|Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein
The Gospel is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes……….Romans 1:16.
In the twilight of life, we will be judged on our love………. St. John of the Cross, Sayings of Light and Love #60“… rustic simplicity is a better soil for the good life than is sophisticated rottenness.” L. Strauss, What is Political Philosophy?
Attachments area
Preview YouTube video Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein
Trump’s Virtues – Tom Klingenstein
|Thanks for sharing!Lov