Did Pope Benedict’s Resignation foreshadow the Jan. 6 Incident which is apparently like the Hitler Reichstag Fire where Constitutional Rights were Lost?

September 15, 2022

Did Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation in a mysterious way foreshadow that January 6 incident would be like Adolf Hitler’s Reichstag Fire incident where free speech and constitutional rights would be lost in America as happened in Germany by resigning on February 28?

Historian Dr. Ed Mazza says that Pope Benedict resigned on February 28 which is the date that Hitler ended free speech and constitutional rights in Germany which brought “lawlessness” to that country.

In a Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube video, historian Dr. Mazza says that Pope Benedict places great importance of the meaning of historic dates especially the date “that Hitler effectively seized control of the German state by subverting its constitution.”

A Reddit – TraditionalCatholics post on this video says Mazza discussed “the way Pope Benedict XVI played with dates. His thesis that Pope Benedict chose the date of 28 February [of the Reichstag Fire Decree] the date of the to end his pontificate is fascinating: it seems to me that the significant of a German Pope choosing the date that Hitler effectively seized control of the German state by subverting its constitution is extremely unlikely to be a coincidence.” [https://www.reddit.com/r/TraditionalCatholics/comments/h79358/dr_taylor_marshall_and_dr_ed_mazza_is_pope/]

Mazza speaking of Benedict’s February 28 resignation said on the YouTube video that February 28 is the date of the Reichstag Fire Decree and of “lawlessness”:

“Guess what happened on February 28, not 2013, but 1933 [lawlessness], eighty years earlier… the Vicar of Christ is the Kathecon… if the pope is the restrainer or the papacy is the restraining force, what can we expect to happen once he stepped aside or the restraining force steps aside.”

“We expect lawlessness.”

“The false prophet… prepares the way for the Antichrist. If I’m right guess what happens exactly 80 years ago on that day… the decree of the Reich president for the protection of the [German] people and the state which is known to history as the Reichstag Fire Decree. Here is what happen on February 27, 1933 somebody set fire to the parliament building in Germany… the Nazis took advantage of this and in a few weeks, two weeks, Hitler had full authority in Germany.”

“Who was Hitler?”

“A forerunner of the Antichrist.”

“And what did the decree do? It suspended the constitution. It created an emergency situation without law.” [“Dr Taylor Marshall and Dr Ed Mazza: is Pope Benedict XVI still Pope (but Francis Bishop of Rome)?” 1:20:09- 1:23:15, https://www.reddit.com/r/TraditionalCatholics/comments/h79358/dr_taylor_marshall_and_dr_ed_mazza_is_pope/]

The On This Day website gives a summary of the Reichstag Fire and Reichstag Fire Decree of February 28,1933:

Four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as the new Chancellor of Germany, the seat of the German Parliament in Berlin, the Reichstag, was burned down. This is one of the most contested and controversial events of Hitler’s early years in power, as a mere one day later, Hitler signed the Reichstag Fire Decree which gave his government the legal authority to imprison opponents of the Nazis and suspend many civil liberties in Germany.



The Nazis arrested Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch Communist, with setting the fire. He was tried, and executed on January 10, 1934, for the arson act. There has been much debate on whether Lubbe acted alone or whether the Nazis set the fire as a false-flag attack in order to pass the Reichstag Decree and increase their power.



Foremost Nazi historian Ian Kershaw wrote in 1998 that the consensus was that Lubbe had acted alone and that the fire was merely a stroke of luck that the event occurred so the Nazis could use it to their advantage. However, new evidence since then has pointed to the possibility of a Nazi conspiracy. In June 2019 an affidavit in the archives of former investigator Fritz Tobias was discovered. In it Hans-Martin Lennings, an SA operative, claimed in 1955 that he and his SA group drove Lubbe to the scene of the fire – and that the Reichstag was already on fire when they arrived.



Lennings claimed that his team were made to sign a paper denying knowledge of the event, and that they had protested Lubbe’s arrest. He later claimed that many involved had been executed but that he had been warned and fled to Czechoslovakia.



Whatever the case, in 2008 a German court posthumously pardoned Lubbe under a law designed to reverse unjust convictions during Nazi persecutions. [https://www.onthisday.com/photos/reichstag-fire]

Many people believe the false narrative that the media and the Joe Biden Democrats are not taking away free speech when they are monstrously censoring because they have already been sold a bill of goods about the Nazis not being like leftist Democrats and media.

It’s not true, but the left and liberals spent a lot of time for this narrative to be built up. Dinesh D’Souza, in his book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left explains in great detail how and why the media and Democrats are exactly like the Nazis who destroy free speech and constitutional rights in Germany. [https://www.amazon.com/Big-Lie-Exposing-Roots-American/dp/1621573486]

This strategy is now paying off, if people on the left can get away with censoring the President of the United States they can do the same thing to each one of us (and to you reading this) as happened when civil liberties were lost in Germany which is exactly currently happening in America, right now. [“Democrats Are Drafting Legislation to Criminalize Trump Rallies [Civil Liberties] — Classify Them as ‘Domestic Terrorism’”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrats-drafting-legislation-criminalize-trump-rallies-classify-domestic-terrorism/]

What can we do to defeat this monstrous strategy of the Democrats and media elites to “criminalize” free speech and civil liberties?

What can we do to defeat this monstrous strategy of the Democrats and media elites to "criminalize" free speech and civil liberties?

What is needed right now, before it is to late, to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to go to outdoor to prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country and President Donald trump to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our constitution and civil liberties.

[Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?:http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

