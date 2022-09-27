US Coast Guard Finds Russian, Chinese Warships Nearing America’s coastline, that is something we have never before seen!!!

September 27, 2022

A quick glance at the globe today paints a disturbing and divisive portrait of a global conflict to come.

We see a number of autocratic nations consolidating their relationships and resources, preparing to exert their tyrannical ideologies on the world at large. Standing in the way are free and Democratic nations, such as the USA, who routinely stand fro liberty and choice against these dictatorial dirges.

In this new axis of evil, perhaps no relationship is as worrisome as the one developing between China and Russia, with the two eastern powerhouses now flexing their military muscle off of the coast of the United States.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19. The patrol boat, known as a cutter called Kimball, later discovered there were two other Chinese naval ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer, all in single formation.

Authorities suggested that they would be keeping an eye on the miniature fleet, but that their presence wasn’t yet running afoul of any particular laws.

“While the formation has operated in accordance with international rules and norms, we will meet presence with presence to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska,” Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, Seventeenth Coast Guard District commander said.

And while nothing terribly noteworthy occurred during the observation, there is no doubt that these vessels were happy to be seen, sending a message to the United States in being spotted.

