Air Force Academy Falls For A Hoax

Catholic League president Bill Donohue sent the following letter to the Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy today:
September 28, 2022
Lieutenant General Richard ClarkSuperintendent2304 Cadet Drive, Ste. 3300USAF Academy, CO 80840-5001
Dear Lt. Gen. Clark:
In my role as president of the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization, I regularly address contemporary cultural issues that are of interest to the Catholic League’s constituency. I am writing to you because there is something going on at the Air Force Academy that merits a response.
To be specific, the Brooke Owens Fellowship is problematic on several levels. The problem is not that it discriminates against men—there are legitimate reasons to have programs that are exclusive to men, or to women—the issue is who qualifies for the program. The application form says it is targeted at “undergraduate women and gender minorities interested in aerospace.”
Gender minorities? Who are these people? The form says the following persons may apply: “cisgender woman, transgender woman, non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demigender, genderfluid, genderqueer, or another form of gender minority.”
Why is the Air Force Academy peddling this fiction? There is no need to call women “cisgender women.” Nature, and nature’s God, have made it crystal clear that there are only two sexes: man and woman. Transgender women are men who for some psychological reason consider themselves to be a woman. They do not menstruate and they cannot get pregnant. If you have evidence that disputes this, please forward it to me.
I am serious in wanting to read the scientific evidence that proves I am wrong. I can assure you I will provide you with the scientific evidence that proves I am right.
The fiction doesn’t end there. There is no such person—in the history of the world—who is literally non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demigender, genderfluid, or genderqueer. They are concepts made up by academics. They may exist on the blackboard, but in the real world they do not exist.
As a sociologist, I am well aware of the postmodern roots of transgenderism. It is a pernicious ideology that rejects the existence of truth. It is not based on scholarship, empirical evidence or data of any kind. Indeed, it defies reason. To be frank, it is a hoax.
I think you know that what I have said is true. The shame of it is that you have succumbed to pressure stemming from activists who have no interest in the noble mission of the Air Force Academy. As someone who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force, I find your position irresponsible and indefensible.
Sincerely,
William A. Donohue, Ph.D.President
cc: Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force Gen. Charles O. Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff
-
Join 1,537 other followers
Archives
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE FBI SWATTING AND ARREST OF A CATHOLIC PRO-LIFE LEADER SENT A CLEAR MESSAGE TO THE PRO-LIFE COMMUNITY: THE GOVERNMENT WANTS US TO BE SILENT. HOW WILL WE RESPOND?
- SEEING THE HOLY MASS WITH BENEDICTINE EYES
- AS A RETIRED AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT WHO SERVED IN THE EIGHTH AIR FORCE IN WORLD WAR II I FEEL COMPELLED TO PUBLISH THIS LETTER OF CATHOLIC LEAGUE PRESIDENT BILL DONOHUE TO THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
- Air Force Academy Falls For A Hoax
- THE BIDEN REGIME HAS GONE ALL IN ON WEAPONIZING THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AGAINST CONSERVATIVE AMERICANS
Top Posts & Pages
- THE SKIES ARE DARKENING OVER THE WORLD. IT IS NOT JUST THAT THEY ARE DARKENING IN THE PATH OF A HURRICANE, BUT THEY ARE DARKENING OVER THE EARTH. READ THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES OUR LORD ADVISES US
- September 12, 2022, President Biden signed the “Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe and Secure American Bioeconomy”Specified in that order is the development of genetic engineering technologies and techniques “to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers,” as well as genetic technologies to “unlock the power of biological data” using “computing tools and artificial intelligence”
- IS ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND THE REINCARNATION OF HEINRICH HIMMLER, ADOLF HITLER'S HEAD OF HIS SECRET POLICE, THE GESTAPO?
- HOW DID WE ARRIVE AT THE CURRENT MESS OF THE CHURCH'S LITURGY
- HOW DOES IT END????????????????????????????????
- US Coast Guard Finds Russian, Chinese Warships Nea…
- CARDINAL ZEN; ABANDONED
- For those who mocked the efficacy of border walls, might they take a vow not to erect walls around their own estates?
- HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN
- MICHAEL J. MATT ON THE GREAT RESET
Top Clicks