Texas Governor Signs Executive Order – And Makes Entire Country More Safe Overnight

Mike Vance

September 28, 2022

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security released a report that included some historic numbers. Over 2 million arrests and encounters have already occurred in 2022.

Republican leaders are calling out the open borders as an invitation to criminals. Drug cartels are known to have been taking advantage of this situation for years.

Well, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking action. Instead of begging the federal government for help, he has signed an executive order to designate these drug cartels for what they are: terrorists.

Per Fox News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he has signed an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorists in his state. Abbott made the announcement during a press conference on border security, appearing alongside members of law enforcement.

Abbott called out the fentanyl issue specifically and reminded everyone that Mexican cartels create and distribute this deadly drug in mass amounts. Abbott said in a statement:

Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import (fentanyl). So, cartels are terrorists. And it’s time that we started treating them that way. So today, I have issued this executive order designating cartels as terrorists in Texas.

Going into the election, border security is going to be a massive topic. The Biden administration has completely failed the American people in keeping them safe and keeping dangerous criminals and drugs out of our country. It’s great to see Texas Governor Greg Abbott taking action in such a critical situation.