FAITH AND REASON, EPISODE 32

Posted on October 14, 2022 by abyssum

Faith & Reason

Kanye West the latest pro-life celebrity to speak out against Hollywood’s leftist agenda

On this week’s Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Kanye West’s tribute to Pope John Paul II and recent comments about black babies killed by abortion, the forceful remarks of Cdl. Müller and Bp. Schneider against Vatican policies on Communist China and the Latin Mass, and the widespread backlash forcing PayPal to walk back a policy fining users $2,500 for promoting “misinformation.”

Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!

https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/

FAITH & REASONOCTOBER 13, 2022

SHARE
   

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s