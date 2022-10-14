FAITH AND REASON, EPISODE 32

Kanye West the latest pro-life celebrity to speak out against Hollywood’s leftist agenda

On this week’s Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Kanye West’s tribute to Pope John Paul II and recent comments about black babies killed by abortion, the forceful remarks of Cdl. Müller and Bp. Schneider against Vatican policies on Communist China and the Latin Mass, and the widespread backlash forcing PayPal to walk back a policy fining users $2,500 for promoting “misinformation.”

FAITH & REASONOCTOBER 13, 2022

