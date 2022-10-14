THE FBI IS GUILTY OF DUPLICITOUS APPLICATION OF THE “FACE ACT”: NON-VIOLENT PRO-LIFE ACTIVISTS ARE TREATED AS IF THEY WERE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS WHILE VIOLENT ABORTION-RIGHTS ACTIVISTS ARE NOT BEING PROSECUTED AT ALL

Doubling Down On The FBI
October 14, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue explains why he is doubling down on his request for a probe or hearing of the FBI:
I wrote today to Sen. Charles Grassley, the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asking him to convene a probe or hearing into the FBI’s duplicitous application of the FACE Act: Non-violent pro-life activists are treated as if they were domestic terrorists while violent abortion-rights activists are not being pursued at all.
This is my second request. My initial letter was sent September 26.
I am doubling down on my request because of a letter sent on October 12 by 40 Republican lawmakers to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking him to grant them a hearing on the FBI’s conduct regarding this issue. This effort is being led by Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Mike Lee.
I wrote to these lawmakers today urging them to pursue this matter.
The average FBI agent is not the problem. But there is something sinister going on with the top brass. This injustice needs to stop before our civil liberties are further eroded.
Contact the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs: public.affairs@fbi.gov
