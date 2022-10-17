MERRICK GARLAND DOES NOT NEED THIS KIND OF PROMPTING TO INTENSIFY HIS GESTAPO-LIKE PERSECUTION OF FREE SPEECH

Woke medical groups are demanding Merrick Garland crack down on free speech

Leftism is a cancer that’s infecting every facet of American society.

It has infiltrated the highest and most prestigious institutions, including Academia and medicine.

Now woke medical groups are demanding Merrick Garland crack down on free speech.

Three major medical associations want Garland’s DOJ to prosecute critics who question radical gender medicine.

The American Medical Association, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Garland requesting that the DOJ “take swift action to investigate and prosecute” “high-profile users on social media” who have allegedly created a “campaign of disinformation” against children’s hospitals that offer “gender-affirming health care,” leading to threats and harassment, including a bomb-threat hoax at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Fox News contributor Christopher Rufo revealed that the letter poses three significant problems for the the Justice Department and the medical community.

“First, those medical associations obscured the radical nature of so-called ‘gender-affirming care.’” Rufo said. “The basic facts, which have caused justifiable public outrage, are well-established.”

According to the medical literature, American doctors have been administering puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and experimental gender surgeries on minors – including double-mastectomies for girls, which involves surgically removing the breasts, and vaginoplasties for boys, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning the tissue into an artificial vagina.

Despite what woke trans activists have insisted, the medical evidence to support these procedures for minors is thin, weak, and contested.

Medical authorities in Europe have recently come to their senses and turned against many of these practices.

Rufo pointed out the AMA, CHA, and AAP provide no evidence, or even a working definition, of “disinformation.”

The “high-profile users on social media” would undoubtedly include reporters who have published investigative reporting on radical gender medicine at children’s hospitals, often using original source materials published by the hospitals themselves.

Rather than grapple with the facts, however, the left-wing outrage mob and medical providers have dismissed them with accusations of “disinformation” – even when journalists have directly quoted their own words.

“This unsubstantiated accusation of ‘disinformation’ is even more troubling because, in addition to asking the Justice Department for investigations on these vague and undefined grounds, the woke mob is also demanding technology companies to remove critics of ‘gender-affirming care’ from social media platforms.” Rufo explained.

“The call to ‘investigate and prosecute’ journalists, activists, and citizens critical of radical gender medicine is wholly contrary to the principles of free speech.” Rufo concluded. “If the attorney general were to carry out this request, it would be a violation of the First Amendment and a blatant attempt to criminalize political opposition and intellectual debate.”

The ball is in Garland’s court.

To sane, rational observers, it would seem like there is no legal basis for prosecuting journalists for engaging in public criticism on a controversial topic.

But Garland’s Justice Department has a history of using the power of law enforcement to intimidate political opponents.

Last year, using a letter from the National School Boards Association as a pretext, he mobilized the FBI counterterrorism division against conservative parents who were protesting, at school board meetings, about Critical Race Theory in the classroom.

And just recently, Garland indicted pro-life activists, including an 87-year-old concentration camp survivor.

Will Garland follow the same playbook with the AMA?

Either way, the intention is clear: the most powerful medical and political authorities in the nation would like to make experimental gender surgeries a forbidden topic of debate.

And the AMA has a $460 million annual budget, and the Attorney General has the entire federal law enforcement apparatus at his disposal.