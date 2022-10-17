PLEASE, LORD, GIVE US A SHEPHERD WHO CAN LEAD US AND LOVE US

k

Oct 17, 2022 2:23 PM

Matt Noah

6 hours ago·mattnoahfargo.wordpress.comUser Info

So, I am now guilty of traditionalism, a form of pelagianism.

Those who worshipped in the Tridentine Mass, the Latin Rite Mass, are being made to feel like the Church steered them towards sin. If so, then this Pope should be instructing bishops and priests to urge us all to confess this sin. I was born before Vatican II and went to Mass in the beautiful Latin rite. I didn’t realize it would be considered sinful by a Pope 60 years into the future. Will there be a Pope in another 60 years who will inform us of current sinful ways? What is a practicing Catholic to do?

PF tells us that both traditionalism and progressivism are sinful but then tries to solidify his version of orthodoxy using soap bubbles on the border. A leader who confuses his subjects with such teaching is no leader, no teacher and not to be trusted.

I practice and receive the sacraments, say my prayers and love and follow Christ. Please don’t confuse me. Fortify me. Reinforce me. Don’t condone same-sex marriage, divorce, transgenderism. Don’t punish orthodox bishops and priests. Show me through example in word and deed of the way I can live a good life, be holy, avoid sin, etc.

Please bring us a shepherd who can lead us and love us.