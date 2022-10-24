Newsweek recently published an op-ed from our president, Lila Rose, on the post-abortion regret and trauma that so many women experience. You can read the article here: https://www.newsweek.com/lasting-trauma-abortion-opinion-1753331 The abortion industry wants us to believe that choosing death is empowering for women, yet it is quite the opposite. There are millions of women — and men — who experience lasting pain and trauma after abortion. They grieve the loss of their children killed by abortion, often silently. What is often lost in the abortion debate is that behind abortion is a child who is brutally killed and a mother and father who are deeply wounded. The research shows that women who choose that fate for their children often deeply regret their decisions, and feel physical and emotional consequences for years afterward. Rather than shouting their abortions, many women stay silent, enduring their fear and grief alone. It is far past time for men and women to speak up and end the silence around the long-term effects of abortion. Only then can we begin to heal as a society. We will continue to amplify their voices and demand better for our men, our women, and our children. For Life, Josef LippChief Operating Officer
