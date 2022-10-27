THREE REPORTS WELL WORTH READING

Posted on October 27, 2022 by abyssum
Your Eminences, Your Graces, Your Excellencies, Dear Reverend Fathers, Dear Colleagues, Dear Friends,
Laudetur Jesus Christus!Please see here three reports, one on Part II of Bishop Schneider’s comments to John-Henry Westen on the heresy of the teaching that the plurality of religions is willed by God, as well as his words on a possible disobedience with regard to the suppression of the traditional form of the Roman rite. Second, a report by my colleague Kennedy Hall on Cardinal Mueller’s recent words to me in German for Kath.net about disobeying a heretical pope. Finally, I would like to highlight a statement by German laymen who are opposing their bishop’s LGBT agenda, with some strong and faithful words.With warm greetings in Christ,
Maike Hicksonhttps://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bp-schneider-its-heresy-to-suggest-god-wills-a-plurality-of-religions/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-muller-says-obedience-is-not-owed-to-an-obviously-heretical-bishop/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/incurring-the-wrath-of-god-german-catholics-demand-bishop-resign-for-launching-pro-lgbt-ministry/

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
