JOIN ME IN FIRING NANCY PELOSI AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONGRESS

Back in 2010, I was proud to be a part of the Tea Party group that FIRED Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
Now, I want to be a part of the movement that FIRES Pelosi once again – for good this time!
In the most competitive races in the country, I’m supporting tough and strong candidates who are committed to flipping the House from BLUEto RED.
-
Join 1,538 other followers
Archives
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE PLOT THICKENS, SICKENS!!!
- ELON MUSK GREAT FUN WITH MELTDOWN OVER HIS HILLARY TWEET, TEASES MORE INFO TO COME
- There’s a terrible rhythm to how we react to episodes of violence with a political dimension. Paul Pelosi’s brutal assault is no different.
- WILL WE EVER KNOW THE TRUTH; THE PLOT THICKENS?????????????????????????????????????
- DURING MY YEARS AS A MONK OF SAINT VINCENT ARCHABBEY IN LATROBE PENNSYLVANIA I BECAME AWARE OF THE IMPACT OF THE LIFE AND WITNESS OF FATHER (PRINCE) GALLITZIN ON CATHOLIC LIFE IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA WHICH CONTINUES EVEN TO THIS DAY
Top Posts & Pages
- THE PLOT THICKENS, SICKENS!!!
- Bp. Schneider: ‘Fidelity’ of persecuted Latin Mass Catholics will bring ‘many fruits to the entire Church’
- FATHER GERALD E. MURRAY SHINES LIGHT ON ANOTHER SELF-DESTRUCTIVE ROMAN SYNOD
- JOIN ME IN FIRING NANCY PELOSI AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONGRESS
- There’s a terrible rhythm to how we react to episodes of violence with a political dimension. Paul Pelosi’s brutal assault is no different.
- When a Sicilian bishop urged the Vatican II Council Fathers to be cautious about accepting liturgical use of the vernacular, lest a partial permission turn into a Mass with no Latin at all, there was a brief pause, followed by an explosion of laughter, so absurd did the very idea seem to the Council Fathers. The question arises, who will have the last laugh?
- DURING MY YEARS AS A MONK OF SAINT VINCENT ARCHABBEY IN LATROBE PENNSYLVANIA I BECAME AWARE OF THE IMPACT OF THE LIFE AND WITNESS OF FATHER (PRINCE) GALLITZIN ON CATHOLIC LIFE IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA WHICH CONTINUES EVEN TO THIS DAY
- 2 ABOUT ME
- WILL WE EVER KNOW THE TRUTH; THE PLOT THICKENS?????????????????????????????????????
- ELON MUSK GREAT FUN WITH MELTDOWN OVER HIS HILLARY TWEET, TEASES MORE INFO TO COME
Top Clicks