JOIN ME IN FIRING NANCY PELOSI AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONGRESS

Posted on October 31, 2022 by abyssum

Back in 2010, I was proud to be a part of the Tea Party group that FIRED Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

Now, I want to be a part of the movement that FIRES Pelosi once again – for good this time!

In the most competitive races in the country, I’m supporting tough and strong candidates who are committed to flipping the House from BLUEto RED
 


About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s