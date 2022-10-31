WILL WE EVER KNOW THE TRUTH; THE PLOT THICKENS?????????????????????????????????????

SEARCH

#Pelosigate & “THE PLOT THICKENS: The David DePape Websites Have Multiple Issues – Shocking Connections”

October 31, 2022

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence Shows David DePape Could Never Fit Through the Hole in Broken Window in the Rear of Pelosi Home #Pelosigate

By Joe Hoft

Published October 31, 2022 at 9:50am

1062 Comments

ShareTweetShare to GabTelegramGettrShareShare

New evidence shows that there is no way that David DePape could have broken into the Pelosi house through the door in the back.

David DePape was identified by the police at the Pelosi home on early Friday morning at around 2:30 am. The police claim that he broke into the house. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-exclusive-evidence-shows-david-depape-never-fit-hole-broken-window-rear-pelosi-home/]

The Mainstream media is trying to claim that David DePape is a conservative who broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco in an attempt to assault the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As you now know, David DePape was found with Paul Pelosi early Friday morning at the Pelosi home by police in San Francisco. The mainstream media immediately tried to cover for the Pelosi family. They then attempted to align the man found with Paul Pelosi as a conservative. But it was all a lie…

… The site Godisloving.wordpress.com was shut down on Saturday. The other site listed, www.frenlyfrens.com/blog is no longer active as well. It too was shut down on Saturday. The only activity reported on the Wayback Machine on this site was on Friday and Saturday as well.

Now we know more about the sites. The Frenlyfres.com website shows attributed to David DePape but at an Alabama address.

The Godisloving.wordpress.com website is registered via the same company DomainsByProxy that is listed on the CityVisions.com website at 1822 Shasta Street which is the address listed on FrenlyFrens website.

Advertisement – story continues below

Suffering from Yellow Teeth? This Good Bacteria Whiten Your Teeth (Watch)

Dental Health News

New Heated Vest is Going Viral in Us – Now 70% off

Sursell

One of the accounts mandated that you become a member but this functionality was not working on Friday morning per one of our sources.

It is unreasonable to believe that David DePape, who lived on the streets, was able to put together a website that mandates users create an account before they could enter his site.

So who created these websites? More shocking connections coming.

[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/plot-thickens-david-depape-websites-multiple-issues-shocking-connections/%5D

:

Jack Posobiec

@JackPosobiec

·

22h

Actual interview of neighbors from Paul Pelosi’s attacker doesn’t line up with the mainstream media narrative at all https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/neighbor-des

cribes-pelosi-attacker

Andrew Wortman

@AmoneyResists

3h

Nick Depape was not Paul Pelosi’s lover They were not in ‘just their underwear’ or ‘having sex’ when police arrived The right spreads vile conspiracy theories to distract from the fact that it incited a MAGA terrorist to try to assassinate the Speaker of the House #PelosiGate

Dinesh D’Souza

@DineshDSouza

EXCLUSIVE: Two Far-Right Websites Attributed to David DePape to Smear Conservatives Were FABRICATED – They Were Created Friday and Deleted Saturday

HE PATRIOT OUTPOST

@1PatriotOutpost

·

13h

Happens all the time, a guy in his tightie whities shows up, brings a hammer and runs into another guy with a hammer sporting his tightie whities. Clearly, your average MAGA attack. #Pelosigate

tRUMP Virus!

@BidenVaccine

·

3h

#PelosiGate is not real. tRump heading to prison is real!

Catturd ™

@catturd2

Funny how the actual 911 call stated Paul Pelosi said the attacker was named “David” and he was a “friend” – and now the police have suddenly changed the story to say they didn’t know each other. The actual 911 call doesn’t lie and can’t spin. How did Paul know his name?

5:05 AM · Oct 31, 2022 ·Twitter Web App

Pamela Hensley

@PamelaHensley22

If Paul Pelosi called the cops when his attacker let him use the bathroom, why didn’t he lock himself in there until the cops came? [https://twitter.com/hashtag/pelosigate]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.SHARE