THERE IS NO HOPE FOR THE FUTURE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNLESS VOTER FRAUD IN OUR ELECTIONS IS PREVENTED

Trump got 10 Million More Votes but “Lost” in 2020 & Newt Gingrich said: “GOP Got Nearly 6 Million More Votes but Lost Many Races, ‘WHAT’S GOING ON?’”

November 12, 2022

Robert Barnes

Vote delays lead to Democrats winning over 80% of the time. Must be a coincidence.

Trump Got 10 Million More Votes This [2020]Election

Donald Trump got 10 million more votes, but “lost” in 2020 and Newt Gingrich said: “GOP Got Nearly 6 Million More Votes but Lost Many Races, ‘What’s Going On?’“

Here’s what’s “going on”:

Chuck Callesto

Ron DeSantis DESTROYED Charlie Crist by almost 20 points.. Florida BANNED Mass mail-in ballots, BANNED ballot harvesting, REQUIRES voter ID, and Gov. DeSantis created an ELECTION POLICE FORCE… THOUGHTS?

Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” – The Catholic Monitor [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

DZ-015 Herb Daniels • 2 hours ago • edited

Does anyone else remember the real ‘Crat steal of New Mexico’s electoral votes in the 2000 election? Bush had been declared the winner by only a few hundred votes statewide. Then, a poll worker in a heavy ‘Crat precinct said that she had forgotten that she had some uncounted ballots in her car. She left, and came back with exactly 500 ballots, all of which were for Al Gore. With no reasonable explanation, those ballots were counted, and the NM electoral votes were switched. The Bush campaign chose not to go to court over this, because it was concentrating on the attempted ‘Crat steal of Florida’s electoral votes. That was adjudicated in Bush’s favor, and he won by a single electoral vote, rather than the six he deserved. So yes, New Mexico has a sorry history of election fraud, ‘Crat style.

One of the biggest ways in which the 2020 Election for President was stolen using the method we labeled “The Drop and Roll”.

In the Drop and Roll incidents in the 2020 Election, we identified that at around the point where 90% of the expected ballots were returned, a large batch of ballots was “dropped” with nearly every ballot for Joe Biden. These batches were as large as 330,000 ballots for Biden in Virginia at one time.

Then after that point, nearly all the batches of ballots recorded in the election were at the same ratio of Biden to Trump with Biden always receiving more ballots than President Trump. These results were not random and clearly not legitimate.

The drops were always in favor of the Democrat candidate. – The Gateway Pundit [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-drop-roll-occurred-minnesota-governors-race-giving-dems-win/?utm_source=add2any&utm_medium=PostSideSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons]

It seems that Democrat controlled States like New Mexico have strange drop and rolls that are apparently always benefitting the Democrats as well as “excess votes” in blue states according to the Washington Times and The Gateway Pundit.

In March, the Washington Times reported Joe “Biden got 255,000 ‘excess’ votes in fraud-tainted swing states in 2020, [a peer-reviewed journal specializing in the intersection of economics and political science] study finds”:

President Biden received hundreds of thousands of “excess” votes in Democratic-controlled areas in the 2020 election, according to an academic study on voter fraud that suggests the push to relax voting standards created new opportunities for electoral mischief.

John R. Lott Jr., the man behind the research, teased out those numbers by comparing Democratic-dominant areas to Republican-dominant places over the past two presidential elections, particularly in places where claims of election fraud were reported in 2020.

Looking at six swing states, the data he crunched found that voter turnout in Republican areas increased from 2016 to 2020 while voter turnout among Democrats dropped — except in places where voter fraud was claimed.

That accounted for 255,000 “excess” votes for Mr. Biden above what would be expected, Mr. Lott said. His paper has been accepted for publication in Public Choice, a peer-reviewed journal specializing in the intersection of economics and political science. [https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/mar/28/joe-biden-got-255000-excess-votes-fraud-tainted-sw/]

Today, The Gateway Pundit reported “New Mexico Election Results Make No Sense – Numerous Instances of the Drop and Roll”:

Erin Clements, who worked alongside her husband David Clements and many others in the state to perform election audits in the state of the 2020 Election results said earlier this year:

We have found mountains of red flags in the data and multiple failures on the part of the SOS to ensure the “the purity of elections [to] guard against the abuse of the elective franchise.”

After the midterms she shares:

The 2022 General Election that just transpired shows a continuation of these anomalies and violations of the law. New Mexico can no longer continue to gloss over these issues. They must be dealt with now.

[…]

But the biggest issues in New Mexico were related to Significant Evidence of Manipulation in Election Night Reporting

Initial review of the election data shows that serious anomalies occurred, and the results were not consistent with polling data or registration trends. Since 2008, Democrats have steadily been declining in percentage of registrations, while Republicans have continuously gained registrations. Yet, the 2022 election results showed a net loss of Republican seats from the top to the bottom of the ticket in New Mexico. Election night data is reported by the SOS and sent to Edison Research which pushes results out to media outlets across the country. Edison data was available for the governor, congressional, attorney general, and secretary of state races. All but one of these races showed serious anomalies consistent with manipulation of the election.

The governor’s race was the worst with multiple instances of the drop and roll. Huge drops occurred with the Democrat governor always benefitting the most, which were offset by ballot decreases.

[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/new-mexico-election-results-make-no-sense-numerous-instances-drop-roll/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=2022-11-10]

