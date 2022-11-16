PHILADELPHIA HERE THEY COME, PREPARE YOURSELF TO WELCOME THESE NEW AMERICANS



Greg Abbott Preps Another Migrant Bus Trip, This Time to…

By

Paul Duke

–

November 16, 2022

Despite the manufactured outrage that the leftist media enacted in an attempt to vilify the situation, the busing of migrants from border towns to liberal enclaves remains one of the most effective immigration advocacy strategies of the modern political era.

In fact, the arrival of 50-ish migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was not only a wake-up call for the privileged liberals of the wealthy vacation spot, but it exposed their own innate biases against immigrants as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, the Governor of Texas is at it again.

A bus carrying migrants departed Tuesday from Texas and is expected to arrive in Philadelphia, the latest city targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott as a drop-off point for illegal immigrants in an effort to bring attention to the Biden administration’s border policies. Abbott has already sent hundreds of buses with illegal immigrants to Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in recent months. “Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden‘s reckless open border policies,” Abbott said in a statement.

He continued:

“Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy,” he added.

Abbott added a little quip of his own, suggesting that Philadelphia’s continued dedication to the “sanctuary city” program makes it an ideal location for such an intake.

