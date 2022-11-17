HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Please give a critical $25, $50, $100 or more IMMEDIATELY to fully fund my two crucial lawsuits and other hard-hitting legal actions to GET JUSTICE FOR ALL JANUARY 6 PROTESTERS AND SET THEM FREE.
Patriot Zach Rehl received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps…and received a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
But the FBI raided his home on March 17th, 2021, arrested him, and threw him in jail for peacefully protesting the stolen 2020 Presidential election at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.
Zach didn’t attack the U.S. Capitol Police. (His own father and grandfather were Philadelphia cops, like my brother, for Pete’s sake.)
Zach didn’t break anything, or even hurt anyone’s feelings with harsh words.
He simply exercised his right to free speech as an American citizen.
But because he’s a member of the Proud Boys, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has charged him with seditious conspiracy.
Zach has been held without bail this entire time.
What’s more, he hasn’t had the chance to hold his baby girl even once.
And to add insult to injury, the VA notified his wife, Amanda, that they were cutting off Zach’s disability payments because he’d been charged with seditious conspiracy. Just charged – not convicted!
As you can imagine, all of this has been brutally hard on Zach, his wife, and two daughters. No freedom…no rights…no due process…IN AMERICA!
[FirstName,Fallback=Patriot], that’s why I’ve filed two critically important class action lawsuits on behalf of each and every January 6 Peaceful Protester who are getting brutally abused by the justice system as I write you this urgent email.
If the Biden Justice Department and its FBI can push around and seek to destroy a peaceful, disabled Marine veteran for exercising his right to free speech, they can push you and me, our families, friends, and fellow Americans around, too.
You and I, and the people we love in are in grave danger.
Zach warns about that in a letter to his wife:
“They are jailing innocent people on bogus and trumped-up charges because those people simply supported the sitting president Donald Trump at the time; which is absolutely insane. If you think it can’t happen to you, look at me, because if it can happen to me, trust me, it can happen to you.”
That’s why I ask you to stand with me at this crucial time.
I’m Larry Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and founder and General Counsel of Freedom Watch.
I’m a former federal prosecutor and trial lawyer who’s fought for the American people for 45 years.
You’ve seen me on cable news outlets and heard me on radio talk shows.
I’m proud to say I am the first lawyer to EVER obtain a court ruling that an American president committed a crime when I won my case against Bill Clinton.
I worked closely with Congressman Bob Barr and other impeachment managers to IMPEACH criminal Bill Clinton.
And I SUCCESSFULLY represented the victims of other Clinton scandals, like Filegate, Travelgate, IRS Gate, Chinagate, and many others.
Not to mention that I also enjoined Obama’s corrupt NSA from mass surveillance on hundreds of millions of Americans and killed Obama’s illegal amnesty for over 5 million illegal aliens, a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court!
I know what it takes to take on federal agencies, politicians, even presidents – AND WIN!
And now I’m pursuing two class action lawsuits and other important legal actions to get justice for the January 6 Protesters and take on Joe Biden’s rotten regime in court.
Nobody else is doing what I’m doing in court to get justice for these poor people.
Rene Henry, PLEASE help me double down in my fight to GET JUSTICE FOR ALL JANUARY 6 PROTESTERS AND SET THEM FREE with your absolutely vital gift of $25, $50, $100 or even more RIGHT NOW.
I’m using two powerful lawsuits and other hard-hitting legal actions to do this.
You and I can save our country if we act peacefully and legally NOW.
Sincerely,
Larry Klayman
Founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch
Current Chairman and General Counsel of Freedom Watch, Inc.
P.S. Rene Henry, Zach Rehl is one of many good Americans enduring abuse and heartbreaking suffering right now just because they spoke out peacefully on January 6th.
We no longer live in a democracy, but instead a Biden “Gestapo Police State!” This CANNOT and WILL NOT stand! The Republicans are doing NOTHING about this, BUT WE WILL!
Please help me fight for these peaceful January 6 protesters in court with your best gift of $25, $50, $100, or more right away.
