A HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM CHARLIE JOHNSTON (AND ME)

A Sign of HopeThanks be to God charliej373Nov 23 By Charlie JohnstonThe last week and a half have been eventful. The death of my father on Nov. 12 was not entirely unexpected, but it threw many things into both an emotional and a nostalgic tizzy. And now it is time for Thanksgiving. I have much to be thankful for. The next generation behind me is looking very solid. All but two are living joyful, responsible lives – and raising kids in joyful households. Of the two who are not, my daughter is just ready to finish up her rehab program in which she has been immersed since last summer. I have good hope that it is taking this time. The other is my nine-year-old niece. I love her, but don’t quite know what to make of her. She is the sweetest-tempered Johnston kid I have ever known. Most in our brood can be funny, kind, intense…but all have a few rough edges. She absolutely adores all her family and animals and all things bright and beautiful. So I have very high hopes for her, too. As for the rest of us, age has smoothed out a lot of the rough edges…but not enough that you would ever be deceived that you were dealing with a brood of fluffy bunnies. Almost all are solidly committed to faith, family and freedom. Dark as things are getting, I have high hopes that the events borne by our massive global dysfunction will make it unanimous. Isn’t that what the whole point of faith is? To draw people to the fountain of life that is Christ?As I said last time, I think our downfall is so shocking to many that normalcy-bias is causing many good people to gather round the car with a blown, burning engine and make absurd suggestions like changing the plugs or inflating the tires to get it roadworthy once more. I have a much harsher take on things: America as founded is over. It is beyond reclamation. The sooner people realize that, the sooner the work of rebuilding a just, healthy and Godly society can begin in earnest. That is the primary reason CORAC was founded. That is something to be thankful for – for God has chosen each of us to live in these times. They are certainly terrifying times. The Gospel reading from Wednesday seems particularly appropriate:“Jesus said to his disciples: ‘Men will seize you and persecute you; they will hand you over to the synagogues and to imprisonment, and bring you before kings and governors because of my name – and that will be your opportunity to bear witness. Keep this carefully in mind: you are not to prepare your defence, because I myself shall give you an eloquence and a wisdom that none of your opponents will be able to resist or contradict. You will be betrayed even by parents and brothers, relations and friends; and some of you will be put to death. You will be hated by all men on account of my name, but not a hair of your head will be lost. Your endurance will win you your lives.’”-Luke 21But these are the birthing pains of the great renewal. Each of us has the glorious opportunity to serve as heralds of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart, of the renewal of the faith and face of both the world and the Church. We won’t do it by running around with our hair on fire. Act as if you know that God wins. Be deliberate, be just, be charitable, act with courage and resolve, and take the next right step under God. Almost all who do this will live to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.Going forward, that will be the primary focus here – how to go forward together under God. I will be back at it seriously next week. I have dropped the ball on a lot of things this last week and a half. But as I have often said, people are smart enough to know when they sprain their ankle they should stay off it for a while – and they should be smart enough to know when they have sprained their spirit they should give themselves a little time to grieve and recover. Which is what I have been doing. I encourage all of you to read the latest edition of the CORAC National Newsletter. It is where the action is on how to weather this storm and connect with others who are committed to faith, family and freedom in action. CORAC cousins arrive for dinnerIf communication goes out for any length of time, meet outside your local Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Tell friends at Church now in case you can’t then. CORAC teams will be out looking for people to gather in and work with.Find me on Gab at Charliej373 or at the CORAC group.Find me on Twitter at @Charlie62394802Donate to CORAC!Join the Conversation!The Corps of Renewal and Charity (CORAC)18208 Preston Rd., Ste. D9-552Dallas, Texas 75252CommentLike You can also reply to this email to leave a comment.