IS JORGE BERGOLIO (INTENTIONALLY OR UNINTENTIONALLY) PROMOTING WORLD WAR III

URGENT GETTING HERSCHEL WALKER ELECTED OBAMA & BIDEN have publicly accused the REPUBLICANS of planning to reduce funding for the SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM & MEDICARE. . . LIES It NEVER happened, but repeated often enough, the voters will believe the lie Mr Walker is Pro-Life and a Chalkboard episode & political commercials pointing out how each and every abortion weakens the Social Security System would shine a very bright light on a very neglected aspect of abortionWhen a baby is denied the right to be born, they are also denying that little human being the opportunity to become a wage earner and being a valued contributor to the Social Security system making the S. S. system more financially secure. Voters who are on the fence or are indifferent about killing the baby in the womb, especially those voters in their mid-40s and beyond, will realize that babies born this year will become the wage-earners that will keep the Social Security system solvent for S.S. recipients. EVERYONE born in 1973 and beyond are abortion survivors The ripple effect of generations of abortions is horrendous If the inhumanity of the violent dismemberment of a defenseless baby doesn’t sway the voter, perhaps the uncertainty of a viable Social Security check will Now, this is directed to lifelong Democrat/pro-abortion “Catholics”… the confidentiality of the confessional and the voting booth are the same… only you, Jesus & the evil one will know how you voted. CHOOSE WHO YOU WILL SERVE Mr Beck has conducted many impressive Chalkboard presentations on many important subjects, but perhaps, none as important as one that will save hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of innocent babies’ lives