TEXAS’ GREAT GOVERNOR, GREG ABBOTT, CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN FOR BEING THE FAILED PRESIDENT THAT HE IS, PROVEN BY HIS PLAN TO INCREASE THE DEMOCRAT POPULATION IN THE UNITED STATES BY GIVING ILLEGAL ACCESS TO CITIZENSHIP TO POTENTIAL MEMBERS OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY: THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS HE IS PERMITTING TO ENTER THE UNITED STATES ACROSS THE TEXAS BORDER



Greg Abbott penned a scathing letter to Joe Biden accusing him of this gross violation

The past year and a half under the Biden administration we have seen record immigration and related tragedies on the southern border.

That has led to a cold war of sorts between border states and the federal government.

Now Texas Governor Abbott has raised the stakes with this scathing letter to the President that directly accuses his administration of this serious offense.

Abbott wins big in the election and then goes head-to- head with Biden over immigration

Governor Abbott has been making headlines by sending illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.

He’s joined other GOP Governors who have specifically targeted Democrat-run “sanctuary cities” with these buses.

Now after winning reelection handily, Abbott is picking it up a notch.

First, he moved on the border, declaring an invasion and deploying troops to stop the influx of migrants from continuing.

Alongside his deployment he sent a letter to the Biden Administration that is placing all the blame on Biden and accusing him of violating the Constitution.

Abbott says Biden Administration is putting states in “imminent danger” and accuses them of violating Constitution

Abbott wrote, “Your sustained dereliction of duty compels Texas to invoke the powers reserved in Article I , § 10, Clause 3, which represents ‘an acknowledgement of the States’ sovereign interest in protecting their borders.’”

He put it all back on Biden for bringing this situation to the doorsteps of normal Texans.

“By opening our border to this record-breaking level of illegal immigration, you and your Administration are in violation of Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution,” Abbott argued.

Abbott said that “in the more than 240 years of our great nation, no administration has done more than yours to place the States in ‘imminent danger’” and said that this is because of “policy decisions and refusal to deliver on the Article IV, § 4 guarantee.’

Abbott says Biden Administration needs to see the “chaos firsthand”

The US government is charged with defending national borders and the sovereignty of the states.

There’s no reason why the state governments should even get to this point.

The one thing that Abbott might have gotten wrong is calling it “absence of action by your Administration to secure the border.”

Most Americans can see that there are actions being taken but they have the opposite of national security in their minds.

Abbott makes the point that the federal government’s silence is “deafening” on the matter.

Kamala Harris, who is the “border czar,” hasn’t visited the border a single time.

Abbott wishes they would so they could get “a firsthand look at the chaos [they] have caused” and calls it “damning.”

Biden is the “sole cause” for Texas’ deployment at the border

He slammed the Biden policies as a catalyst for “an unprecedented crisis of illegal immigration” and says they are “the sole cause of Texas having to invoke [its] constitutional authority to defend” itself.

The White House issued a weak response to the letter from Abbott.

They claimed he was just “vying for political relevance” and that Texas is “using asylum seekers fleeing communism and law enforcement officials as political pawns.”

This is a tall statement coming from an administration that claimed their border patrol agents were whipping illegal aliens.

Americans can see right through the lies and they won’t be fooled again.

US Political Daily will keep you up-to-date on any developments to this ongoing story.