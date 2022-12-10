MERRICK GARLAND IS PROBABLY THE WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE



Merrick Garland was just REPRIMANDED by the Senate.

Americans have little to no faith in the Department of Justice these days.

That is because Deep State is all in for Joe Biden and his cronies, targeting their political opponents, which has created public outrage.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland just got put in his place by these Senators.

Merrick Garland is destroying the Department of Justice from the inside out

These are very dark times for the Department of Justice and its many agencies.

Every single day more and more evidence is being released that proves that Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and countless other actors have completely politicized the FBI and other DOJ agencies.

One of the most controversial investigations the politicized Department of Justice and FBI are undertaking right now is the investigation into Donald Trump, which climaxed with the dramatic raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Former DOJ official Jack Smith has been named as the special counsel for these investigations, but given his political past at the IRS targeting conservative groups for harassment and intimidation, people are becoming outraged at Merrick Garland.

Before this appointment, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault and former DOJ Election Crimes Branch Director Richard Pilger were in charge of investigating Trump for alleged election crimes.

It was later revealed that far-left nonprofit groups were behind the investigation, which led to the appointment of a special counsel, who also has clear anti-Trump ties as well as ties to the toxic Thibault-Pilger investigation.

Among the millions of Americans who are outraged by this appointment are Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

In a letter to Merrick Garland, Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley wrote, “Accordingly, Mr. Smith is now overseeing an investigation that was allegedly defective in its initial steps and an investigation which his former subordinate [Pilger] was involved in opening.”

They went on to say “Notwithstanding the Justice Department’s failure to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal matter in the face of overwhelming evidence of conflicts and the public interest requiring it, your decision to appoint Mr. Smith in light of legitimate questions with respect to his objectivity is yet another political decision by the Biden Justice Department, not the absence of one.”

The FBI has been disgraced by Joe Biden and his cronies

The FBI and the Department of Justice’s reputations have been completely soiled by this administration.

As Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley pointed out, the Department of Justice has become entirely political.

These investigations, or lack thereof, are a flagrant abuse and misuse of the FBI and Department of Justice.

When Republicans officially take control of the House, investigating the Department of Justice and the politicized FBI must be a top priority.

Americans deserve to know why vital resources are not being used to investigate actual crimes, but are rather being used to target political enemies of the Biden regime.

Joe Biden and his administration are resembling Russia and China by the way they are misusing law enforcement, and it is time to hold him accountable.