THE ONLY SANE CONCLUSION ONE CAN POSIT IS THAT HUGO BERGOLIO IS NOT A TRUE POPE AND THEREFORE LACKS THE POWER TO REDUCE FATHER FRANK PAVONE TO MISTER FRANK PAVONE. “YOU ARE A PRIEST FOREVER ACCORDING TO THE SACRAMENTAL RITE OF YOUR ORDINATION.” WHAT IS NEXT? REDUCING A BAPTISED PERSON TO UNBAPTISED STATUS????? THERE ARE LIMITS TO WHAT AN OCCUPANT OF THE CHAIR OF PETER CAN DO!

Why are “Francis is Definitely the Pope Pundits like Voris, Tim Gordon & Taylor Marshall not saying Mr. Frank Pavone? & Can one commit a Mortal Sin by claiming that Francis is Definitely Pope?”

December 26, 2022

Chris Slattery, quoted in the Lifesite article, “Indefensible,” refers to “Mr. Pavone.” That’s what happens when you prove yourself previously willing to commit the intellectual act of cowardice of calling Bergoglio “Pope Francis.” A classic case of the slippery slope. – Text from a friend of The Catholic Monitor

Mr Frank Pavone?

In an interview Sunday with Catholic News Agency (CNA), canonist Father Gerald Murray, a priest of the Archdiocese of New York and a regular contributor to EWTN’s “The World Over with Raymond Arroyo,” noted that the Pope alone can issue a decision “against which there is no possible appeal.”

“Only the Pope, who enjoys ‘full and supreme power in the Church’ (canon 332, 1), can issue such a decision against which there is no possible appeal,” Murray said. – LifeSite News [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fr-pavones-laicization-came-from-pope-francis-himself-canon-lawyer/]

First question:

Why are Francis is Definitely the Pope pundits like Michael Voris, Tim Gordon & Taylor Marshall not saying Mr. Frank Pavone if they definitely think Francis has “full and supreme power in the Church”?

Second question:

If someone has definite solid reasons from canon law to doubt the validity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation can one commit a mortal sin if he doesn’t resolve that doubt before claiming Francis is definitely pope?



The important theological book “Rodriguez and the Confession of Doubtful Mortal Sins” in page 225 says:



“If one does not resolve the doubt and deliberately does the action anyhow, it means that he is willing to offend God gravely, and therefore he commits a mortal sin.”

Now please read carefully the following:



“The only sane conclusion is, therefore, that munus and ministerium are distinct terms with different meanings. They cannot substitute for one another in any sentence in which their proper senses are employed. Munus can substitute for officium, when officium means that which regards a title or dignity or ecclesiastical office.”

– Br. Alexis Bugnolo



Latin language expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo says the only correct way to approach the validity or invalidity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation is an objective reading of what the two words ministerium and munus mean by means of using canon 17’s criteria and not a subjective reading of what the two words may possibly have meant in the mind of Benedict:



“Canon 17 requires that Canon 332 S2 be read in accord with the meaning of canon 145 S1 and canon 41… requires that ministerium and munus be understood as referring to two different things.”

(From Rome, “Ganswein, Brandmuller & Burke: Please read Canon 17, February 14, 2019)



When I read that I thought it would be extremely helpful if he could go into detail on the above by going into canon 17, canon 332 S2, canon 145 S1 and canon 41. He has done just that.



But, before we get to that it is important to understand that Pope John Paul II promulgated the current canon law which is the supreme law of the Catholic Church.



Moreover, it is important to understand that canon 17 is the key to understanding the supreme law of the Church.



Canon lawyer Edward Peters explains:



“Canon 17… states ‘if the meaning [of the law, and UDG is a law] remains doubtful and obscure, recourse must be made to parallel places.'”

(CatholicWorld Report, “Francis was never pope? Call me unpersuaded,” September 28, 2017)



Now, we get to Br. Bugnolo who has explained in overwhelming detail in the following treatise using canon law why canonists are wrong in saying ministerium and munus are synonyms that mean the exact same thing or nearly the exact same thing. Moreover, Br. Bugnolo said “I hope that bloggers everywhere republish it and translate it”:



https://fromrome.wordpress.com/2019/10/31/munus-and-ministerium-a-canonical-study/

Final question:

The Restore-DC-Catholicism website asked in July “Do These Pre-Conclave Meetings Invalidate Cdl Bergoglio’s Election To The Papacy?:

Yesterday an interview that the pope had was published by Telam and reported by thedialog.org. The pope seems to have let the cat out of the bag, as it were. He states that the havoc he wreaked his accomplishments to date are goals agreed upon with other cardinals at a pre-conclave meeting. Let that sink in. Goals for his papacy were set before the conclave happened that elected him pope…

… The answers to these questions might well have bearing on the validity of both Pope Benedict’s resignation and Pope Francis’ election. Enough irregularities have been detected to call both into question. [http://restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.com/2022/07/do-these-pre-conclave-meetings.html]

Bishop Rene Gracida summed the “canonical” situation we are in with the doubtfulness of the Pope Benedict XVI resignation:



“[I]f the [Pope Benedict XVI] Renunciation is doubtful, then in virtue of canon 332 §2, it is invalid for lack of due manifestation”

[https://abyssum.org/ ]



It appears that if someone has definite solid reasons from canon law to doubt the validity of Pope Benedict’s resignation one can it appears possibly commit a sin if he doesn’t resolve that doubt before claiming Francis is definitely pope.



Moreover, Dogmatic theology scholar Fr. Elwood Sylvester Berry (1879-1954), who was professor at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Maryland, in his apologetic and dogmatic treatise which according to his introduction “was originally written in Latin” stated that according to Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine: “a doubtful pope is no pope… ‘if a papal election is doubtful for any reason'” therefore a imperfect council of bishops is needed:



“Hence the saying of Bellarmine: a doubtful pope is no pope. ‘Therefore,’ continues the Cardinal, ‘if a papal election is really doubtful for any reason, the elected should resign, so that a new election may be held. But if he refuses to resign, it becomes the duty of the bishops to adjust the matter, for although the bishops without the pope cannot define dogma nor make laws for the universal Church, they can and ought to decide, when occasion demands, who is the legitimate pope; and if the matter be doubtful, they should provide for the Church by having a legitimate and undoubted pastor elected. That is what the Council of Constance rightly did.'” 8

(The Church of Christ: An Apologetic and Dogmatic Treatise, By Rev. E. Sylvester Berry, Page 229, Note 8: Bellarmine, “De Concilio, ii, 19)

Moreover, Catholic pundit Patrick Coffin on his YouTube show asked Cardinal Raymond Burke:



“I was wondering rather if those rules [of the 2013 conclave that elected Francis] were violated and rather or not the whole election of Francis may be invalid. Is there any foundation for that speculation?”



Cardinal Burke answered:



“The only grounds that could be used for calling into question the validity of the election would be were the election organized by a campaign beforehand which is strictly forbidden and that would be difficult to demonstrate…”



“… If these persons [the St. Gallen Mafia of liberal cardinals] engaged in a active campaign first to undermined Pope Benedict XVI and at the same time to engineer the election of someone [Francis] then that could be a argument. I don’t think I have the facts, and there have to be facts, to prove that. That’s all I have to say about that.”

(Patrick Coffin show, “141: Dubia Cardinal Goes on the Record – Raymond Cardinal Burke (Free Version),” Premiered 13 hours ago, 19:55 to 21:46)

Recently, Francis’s closest adviser, Cardinal Oscar R. Maradiaga, apparently said and implied that there were “’pre-conclave’ meetings” for Francis’s seemingly post conclave planned supposed future papacy which sounds like this brings into play Cardinal Burkes’ the “only grounds that could be used for calling into question the validity of the election would be were the election organized by a campaign beforehand which is strictly forbidden”:

The cardinal begins by confirming that the idea of ​​the C9 germinated during the “pre-conclave meetings,” with a clearly expressed goal: “that information not pass only through the apostolic nunciatures or the secretariat of State” and that the pope “be supported by a group of ‘grassroots’ cardinals.”[https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/cardinal%E2%80%99s-surprising-confidences-71198]

